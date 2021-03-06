Cool conditions and sunshine, warming up midweek

Our Saturday night will be cold and clear with lows back in the 20s. Bundle up and go look at the stars a little while early, the sky will be great for it. Some clouds may move in late, but they’ll be short-lived.

Sunday we’ll continue the very welcome sunny skies, but we are still below average temperature-wise. Northwest flow will keep temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, and it will feel cooler in the breeze. Sunday night stays dry with lows in the 20s.

Monday, we start to feel more like March finally. Highs in the 40s to low 50s are expected as our high pressure drifts off to the south and swings us from northwest winds to southwest winds. We’ll be sunny all day and clear at night, with lows in the 30s.

Tuesday we keep our steady climb of temperatures going with most into the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy sky will prevail but it’s the winds that help to make the difference since they’ll be a bit stronger out of the southwest versus Monday.

Wednesday, we continue partly cloudy and dry conditions with a very mild day in store, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. With that in mind, Wednesday will be a bit breezy, winds will be SSW 10-15 mph out of the south with some stronger breezes.

Thursday looks to break our dry streak with some showers possible throughout the day and night. Mild temperatures will remain the rule, with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the 50s. Upper 50s and rain showers continuing Friday through the weekend. This will be beneficial, we can only stay dry for so long before it becomes harmful. This looks to be all rain as we keep temperatures mild through the weekend.

Your latest 10-day forecast!

The return of Spring in two weeks also heralds the return of severe weather season to our region.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and cold. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking sunny. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY:

Next chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Shower chances linger. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drier but cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Still dry, but chilly with lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the 40s.