Cool Day Ahead, Even Colder Night Expected

A FREEZE WATCH GOES INTO EFFECT FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR THE ENTIRE AREA.

Out the door at the bus stop we are looking at cloudy skies with showers. Grab the jackets and the umbrellas as showers are expected to continue through much of the morning and afternoon. We are only in the mid 40s to begin the day.

Friday will bring a shock to the system as a COLD front roars into the area. This will bring a big shift temperature wise for the day on Friday as highs tumble to the 50s. Rain is likely throughout the morning and afternoon, thankfully by the evening we begin to dry out.

Another widespread frost and potentially the first hard freeze for some areas looks possible Friday night into Saturday! Temperatures will drop into the low 30s with some spots in the upper 20s! Depending on how much moisture is left and the exact timing of the departing front, a few snowflakes could be possible in the highest elevations of Pocahontas, Fayette and Greenbrier counties as the coldest air settles in. Chances are on the lower end for this, but it bears mentioning at least. A freeze watch will be in effect from Friday night through Saturday morning. This will either be upgraded to a freeze warning or downgraded to a frost advisory at some point Friday afternoon.

Saturday is a chilly day, with temperatures only into the upper 40s and 50s. We dry out for the most part across the two Virginias, with the off chance of a stray shower making an appearance during the early morning hours. Overall the day is really a taste of late fall weather, just in mid-fall.

Sunday we warm up back to slightly more seasonable weather into the low 60s, dry skies once again remain in control. High pressure has anchored itself along the eastern US at this point, this keeps us dry likely for quite some time.

Monday we see our next front try to pass through the area, it’s looking likely that it will be strong enough to push back against our offshore high pressure. Rain is back in the forecast but, cooler temperatures aren’t as the front only makes it far enough to brings us the rain, not the cold air behind it. Highs remain into the 70s.

Tuesday, after Mondays front is deflected and our high pressure off the east coast asserts that it is here to stay we spend the day fully dry and a bit warmer. We keep into the 70s across the two Virginias, but we might end up on the cloudier side through mid week.

Wednesday, we keep things dry once again but likely a bit on the cloudier side. High pressure still remains in control so once again we warm our way back to the low 70s. This is quite warm for this time of year with many at this point running nearly 10 degrees above average!

Thursday we don’t see much change in the forecast either as each day continues to copycat the day before it. A fairly un-exciting weather pattern.

Alas, changes do appear as we head into next weekend. Friday our first hint of a high pressure busting front comes into play as we start bringing the chance for rain back into the forecast. Timing of this front isn’t certain just yet so rain chances are extended into Saturday as well. This looks to be a fairly strong front with another good shot of cold air behind it, so it looks like either Friday or Saturday could be our next big cool down.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

FRIDAY:

A few showers in the morning and then getting cold. Some flakes possible late in the high terrain. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain looking more likely. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Remaining quiet. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looking Drier. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain Possible. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain chances. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out, cool. Highs in the 50s.