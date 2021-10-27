Cool on Wednesday, Rain Returns Thursday

Wednesday, we’re sandwiched between our exiting front and an approaching front. Mostly clear skies will take hold briefly across the region giving us a chance to dry out and get outside during the day. Winds out of the south will help to boost temperatures back to the 50s for most.

Thursday, another strong cold front with gusty winds and heavy rain will be nearing the region. Rain will hold off until the evening for most of us, but a few spot showers earlier in the day can’t be ruled out. Winds will pick up during the afternoon with the chance for gusts of 30+ mph returning. Overnight rain will be very heavy at times and travel should be limited as visibility will be greatly reduced and due to the risk of isolated flooding across the region. Highs in the mid-50s.

Friday, rain, and wind continue as our main system begins to transition offshore. Rain will still be very heavy at times during the morning hours before decreasing in coverage and intensity through the evening. We won’t be as windy, but overall it will still be breezy with gusts up to 25mph out of the west. Highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday, scattered showers still lingering in the overcast skies will be a nuisance during the day. Winds have shifted to more of a northwesterly direction which in conjunction with the clouds continues to keep us cool into the low and mid-50s, 40s in the mountains.

For Saturday night, when most towns and cities are observing Halloween, temperatures will certainly be cool and showers will still be lingering especially across the mountains. Make sure you’re able to either work a jacket in or you can squeeze a layer underneath the kid’s costumes for trick or treating. Most will be in the upper 40s and dropping past sunset.

Sunday, we see some drier and clearer weather settle in slowly with high pressure beginning to get a grip on our region. Winds will fully lighten up now, and we should be able to enjoy some sun during the day. But keep in mind, it will still be chilly into the low 50s with lows dropping into the 30s Halloween night.

Monday, we hold fairly steady into the 50s and low 60s as our clearer skies remain briefly. By now our next system is lined up just off to our west waiting to pass through. Despite this, we will stay dry during the day and more or less seasonable for this time of year.

Tuesday, showers along a slow moving front develop. This won’t be a widespread rain event but as clouds build during the day it would be a good idea to have an umbrella or raincoat on hand. Highs in the mid 50s.

In the extended forecast, continuing the parade of cold fronts another is set to pass through somewhere in the middle of next week. Timing is a bit all over the place now, but it does bring the risk of another round of rain and cooler air to the region. Timing that cool air will be key heading into next week!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

