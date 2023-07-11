Tuesday high pressure sits towards our south in Virginia allowing a change in wind direction from the north to the west-southwest. After a foggy and chilly morning, temps rise quickly into the low 80s by the afternoon. With high pressure so close, sunshine and blue skies can be expected. UV index runs high so if you are planning on taking advantage of the nice day, remember to bring the sunscreen!

Tonight we cool quickly after sunset as winds calm and clear skies remain. Most urban areas will be in the mid to upper 50s for lows with our rural valleys sneaking into the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday has a beautiful start with sunshine to greet us early on. Temps are cool but warm steadily through the morning. We’ll reach highs in the low to mid 80s by the afternoon as a touch more humidity brings back that summer feel. Clouds begin to form mid-afternoon as our next rain maker inches closer. While our evening looks dry, showers are expected to push in late Wednesday night.

Thursday will be a good day for the umbrella as heat and humidity, along with a cold front, bring a few rounds of showers. Showers will be scattered in nature giving us some breaks between each, but expect to need that umbrella throughout the day as our front pushes west to east. Highs aren’t hurt by the extra clouds as we climb into the low to mid 80s for that ‘steamy after the rain’ feel.

Friday will be another day for the umbrellas as scattered showers push through the region from time to time. A few breaks with mostly cloudy skies will be interrupted as a stubborn system takes its time push out. Temps still run mild in the 80s allowing for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. We’ll quiet down a bit for the overnight hours into our Saturday morning.

Saturday a few showers early towards the eastern mountains are a good bet but many of us will start the day dry towards the west. The dry spell won’t last long as another surge of moisture works its way in for the afternoon. Showers become more frequent in the early evening as highs top out in the low 80s. A few rumbles of thunder carry us into the overnight hours with showers into Sunday morning.

Sunday, scattered showers and heavy rain keep things soggy most of the day. A rumble or two in the afternoon likely as we remain mild in the low to mid 80s. Eventually, showers begin to fade in the evening west to east for a quite overnight for most.

In your extended forecast, sunshine returns for a prolonged dry spell as temps soar once again into the mid and upper 80s. Summer pop-up storms will become a normal presence the longer the heat and humidity hang around. Indications for our first heat wave (3 consecutive 90 degree days) is looking promising as the sweltering heat along the southern states pushes northward by the end of July.

