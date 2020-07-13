Cool to Start the Week, Hot to End it

As we restart the work week Monday we look to keep dry across much of the region now that we are on the backside of a cold front. Outside of staying dry from that we will also be a bit on the cooler side compared to last week with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s for most today. Right around average for this time of year.

Tonight we don’t see much in the way of clouds or winds for many, a classic combination of factors to produce a cool night across the two Virginias. With that in mind lows will dip towards the lower 60’s for most of us. If there are any areas where the soil is still wet from yesterday’s rain some fog is liable to form.

Tuesday, a few more of us end up breaking the 80 degree mark by the time the afternoon arrives. This is in part due to the plethora of sunshine in the forecast, widespread cloud cover doesn’t really return until late in the week. Overnight Tuesday we keep things clear with light winds, so another cooler night in the mid to low 60’s is expected.

Wednesday we lose our trend of temperatures right near average and shoot for the stars with temperatures in the high 80’s and low 90’s! This is as an impressive high pressure (from the surface to the upper atmosphere) begins to build across the southern half of the CONUS and into our area. This looks to stay locked in through the end of the week. Lows overnight as a result bump up towards the low 70’s and upper 60’s.

Thursday looks even hotter with better chances for more of us to approach the 90 degree mark. Still not seeing much chances for rain in the forecast either, except maybe in the very early morning hours of Thursday. Some of our forecast models want to start a heat wave (3 days or more at 90°) on Thursday, it’s surely possible. But it needs to happen at a climate site (either Bluefield or Beckley) for it to count officially. While they are in some form of agreement that it can happen a lot can affect our high temperatures during a 24 hour day. We’ll have to keep a close on things late this week.

Friday, we finally see some chances for rain come into the forecast after what will certainly be a dry start to the week. Depending on where the rain falls and when will be a big factor in just how hot things get Friday afternoon. It’s likely we end up in the high 80’s regardless, but if the rain misses some of us we could slide towards the 90° mark. A little far out right now to make that call but stay tuned!

Looking at next weekend things look to stay hot with highs in the high 80’s and low 90’s. Lows look to stick to the mid 60’s for most as of now, and we keep things going with the chances for rain. Next week we do hold onto our impressive high pressure through Wednesday, so expect things to stay pretty toasty right into next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



MONDAY:

Slight rain chance in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry and HOT. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FRIDAY:

A better chance at seeing some rain still HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY:

Rain in the PM hours. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. TUESDAY:

Shower chances stick around. Highs in the 80s. WEDNESDAY:

Hanging on to a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.