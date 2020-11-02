Cool Tonight. Nice Election Day

Tonight we have cool and below average night. The winds will have mostly died down by this point, so it won’t feel any colder than it is but with lows in the 30s…it’s still cold. Skies will begin to clear at this point as well leading to a clearer morning for Tuesday.

At the bus stop, you will want the jacket. We will start the day in the low 30s with a few spots in the upper 20s. It will be a dry and sunny start to our election day.

Cooler weather and a chilly start stick around for Tuesday as well as high pressure maintains a cool grip over the two Virginias. It’s a great time to start breaking out some of that winter fashion hiding in the back of your closet. Even though temperatures are below average on Tuesday, we do manage to make it back into the mid 50s. That will be a nice change from what we saw on Monday. Weather is looking great all day for those of you who still need to get to the polls.

Wednesday we see a gradual improvement back towards the 60s for most of us as our high pressure dips south and loses it’s northern connection. Another quiet day is in store with some passing clouds. With such a strong high pressure, once again we’re practically under a bubble.

Thursday is much of the same as Wednesday…*yawn*. Highs make their way into the low 60s and some clouds pass up above, some light winds may stir up some remaining leaves but that’s likely the most exciting weather we’ll see.

Friday we maintain our steady course of the 60s and sunshine, likely being a bit warmer than Thursday was. We continue to live in under our bubble of high pressure, leaving us with one last breath of “spring-like” conditions.

Saturday and Sunday only continue the trend from Friday, a bit warmer between both days with a nice and plenty of sunshine. This will likely be one of the nicest weekends November has to offer!

The extended forecast shows there once again is another reality check on our way as now we are in November and well, that this just isn’t normal for this time of year. Monday still looks nice with highs into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday is when we see some changes, clouds look to build back in late in the day meaning we still get to the mid 60s but it is a sign things are changing. Showers build in late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning as a cold front barrels through. Depending on when the front passes, we might be able to squeeze out one last day in the 60s before temperatures tumble.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Cool and quiet. Lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still Dry. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain late. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Better rain chances. Lows in the 60s.