Thursday looks a bit drier than Wednesday and we could even see some breaks of sun. Highs make it back to near 60 degrees and we will be quiet all the way into our Thursday evening. Things will start to change on Friday.



Friday brings more showers but more scattered in nature for the first part of the day. We try to clear things up with drier air Friday night but we aren’t out of the wood yet. From scattered showers in the morning to isolated showers in the evening springs showers remain a possibility. We start to cool off a bit with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday brings more moisture into the region with scattered showers throughout the day. Highs still near average in the low 50s. Sunshine here or there will be a treat outside of the showers roaming the area. Saturday night colder air rushes in. A mountain snow flurry not impossible Saturday night.

Sunday starts off chilly with a few mountain flurries and mix precipitation. We’ll fall below average with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Icy roadways will be a problem early morning and evening.

Monday we’ll see less in the way of rain although still a few isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. The little extra sunshine we’ll see will help temps moves back to average in the 50s.

Tuesday rain moves back into the region with scattered showers here and there. Some sunshine will help temps stay near average in the low 50s.

Wednesday will see a few isolated sprinkles here and there after Tuesday’s rain. Gradual clearing through the late morning and early afternoon with sunshine returning for all. Highs rebound back into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Through the extended forecast the unsettled pattern continues but temperatures slide back into the 50s. The spring storm season is soon upon us as thunderstorm chances increase well into next week.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.





THURSDAY:

Drying out, but cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Sct. rain. Mixing late. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Showers / Mtn. PM Mix. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

More Sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. Showers. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Iso. Showers, some sun. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Sct. Showers, chilly. Highs in the 40s.

