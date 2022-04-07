Thursday, rain continues through the early morning hours and quickly dries out by the afternoon. Unfortunately we don’t shake the clouds completely but we will definitely get some sun. We will remain breezy through much of the day, and will spend most of it cooling off as well as winds begin to shift more out of the north. We will be a bit cooler with highs stuck in the 50s throughout much of the day.

Friday, with the upper-level low that spawned our system earlier in the week stalled out over the great lakes scattered rain and eventually snow showers are likely through the entirety of the day. Temperatures begin to fall to with highs only reaching the 40s for most.

Saturday, a few might wake up to some snow on the ground and elevated surfaces as temperatures will near or drop just below freezing overnight. It will melt throughout the day if and when the sun peeks through the clouds. Otherwise, slightly more organized rain and snow showers will be prevalent much of the day, with most of the focus on the western facing slopes and areas west of I-77. The threat of more snow than rain falling is a lot higher Saturday than Friday. Highs in the upper 30s are expected.

Sunday, any remaining upslope snow/rain at this point should quickly come to an end across the region as high pressure moves in. Dry air will help skies clear out and we should see some widespread sunshine for the first time in a while! Highs in the low 50s are expected.

Monday, a big flip in what we’ve been seeing is on the way. Clouds will return, but it will be drastically warmer across the region with highs making a big jump to the 60s and 70s across the region. Be mindful too, most clouds we see will be high and thin so a decent amount of sun will still filter through!

Tuesday, we’re dry but a few more clouds will be noticeably hanging around through the day eventually fully thickening up overnight into Wednesday. Highs regardless of the extra clouds still remain in the 70s as winds pick up out of the south during the day.

Wednesday, showers become more likely as clouds continue to stick around. We’re watching yet another dynamic system getting ready to move in around this time period that is expected to kick off another few days of unsettled and breezy weather. Highs in the 70s are expected.

Through the extended forecast, generally mild to even HOT conditions take over the area but it looks like it comes at the cost of a few more passing cold fronts. We’ll be watching these closely as we’re now fully entering severe weather season!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.