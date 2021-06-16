Cooler Drier Weather Remains for Wednesday

Wednesday we remain cool, with highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. High pressure has taken control from the north at this point signaling a quick shift in our weather back to dry and sunny conditions. It will be a nice and comfortable day!

Thursday, more sun is expected and some shifts in the wind to a more westerly direction should help temperatures back to the mid-70s for most. This is the kind of weather we really need after the past week or so!

Friday we keep high pressure in place for one more day. Winds are fully back out of the south by now bringing us back to the 80s for most. Sunshine will be with us through the day but clouds will thicken up by the evening hours as a cold front approaches for Saturday.

Friday night into Saturday morning a degrading line of storms along our front is expected to drop south into our region. For now, it seems any risk of severe weather stays mostly off to our north since the timing of this line is after sunset. But it will bear watching as we get closer.

Saturday despite rain and clouds in the forecast highs should make it back to the 80s as winds pick up from the south ahead of our cold front. A few thunderstorms should be expected as the front passes, along with fairly gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but keep checking back for updates. We will still see plenty of dry time and even a little bit of sunshine.

Sunday will end up fairly similar to Saturday, rain, a few thunderstorms, and clouds will all remain as a secondary cold front slides through. Highs should still make it near the 80s. We could see a few more showers than we did the previous day.

Monday holds a tricky forecast, for now, we’re keeping some chances for rain in the forecast as weather models struggle with how a system will evolve from the Gulf of Mexico. It will need to be watched and this forecast will change as the days go on. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday has the same issue as Monday. A lot of the forecast and the threat for the heaviest rain will depend on the speed and direction of the system in the Gulf. If it moves faster, the heaviest rain is on Monday. Slower, more rain for Tuesday. This will also be the deciding factor between the 70s and 80s for Tuesday as well.

In the extended forecast rain chances remain for the first day or two but begin to diminish as time goes on. Highs remain slightly above average through this period.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and cool. High in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY:

Afternoon storms. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

More pm storms. Highs near 80.

MONDAY:

Some storms. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier with highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Unsettled again.