Tuesday we start off with sunshine and cool temps in the 40s and 50s. Northwest winds and low humidity will keep up cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds increase in the afternoon thanks to a system towards our southwest but we’ll stay dry.

Wednesday our pleasant summer weather continues with a clear day and temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday we’ll enjoy a nice day with sunshine to start and temps working back to the mid-80s. While we stay dry through the daylight hours clouds begin to build in for the nighttime hours with showers overnight into Friday.

Friday will see a mix of sun and storms as our next front towards the west adds some instability to our hot and humid airmass. A few scattered storms possible through the afternoon and evening with more widespread storms for the weekend.

Saturday front stalled towards our north will spark off a couple showers early. Heating of the day will bring a few more showers with heavy downpours. Highs remain mild in the low 80s.

Sunday our stationary front remain stuck leading to another day of showers and storms. High water issues may become a problem by this time. Highs cooler due to more cloud cover in the low 80s.

Through the extended forecast we are unsettled but mild as the summer rainy patter continues. Small improvements in long rage forecasts look promising.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



