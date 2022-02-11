Friday night will bring increasing clouds. Temperatures will be much more mild as we only drop into the mid and upper 30s with some spots in the low 40s. A few showers will be possible after midnight, but much of the rain holds off until we get into Saturday morning.

We’ll start out as rain during the early hours of Saturday but we’ll change over to snow across the mountains first and then the lower elevation likely before the morning is out as our front heads to our east. We’ll still be windy through most of the day with gusts up to 25mph. Most precipitation comes to an end by the early afternoon but some lingering snow showers are possible along the mountains as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures will be dropping through most of the day with the highest temperatures expected in the morning. Lows will be in the 20s overnight. Shower and snow showers will be hit or miss and don’t last all day.

Sunday, as a coastal low forms to our east snow showers are possible along the remnants of our front from the day before. Snow is likely through our eastern counties, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Bland, and Giles. Any accumulations will be minimal, but watch out for slick travel. To the west, clouds and a few isolated snow showers are possible otherwise you’ll remain on the drier side. Highs in the 30s are expected.

Monday, upslope snows are likely as a decent northwest flow sets up along the western slopes of the mountains. Expect slow and slick travel through the morning hours as the ground will be cold enough for snow to stick fairly easily. Accumulations should be on the lower end, we’ll get more specific on exact numbers in the coming days, but it doesn’t look like more than an inch or two.

Tuesday, mostly clear skies aided by a southerly wind will help to bring temperatures back up into the upper 30s and low 40s for most. This will kick off a few days of warming temperatures across the region!

Wednesday, we continue the warming trend as we set up ahead of another cold front. Highs should approach 50 degrees for many across the region, but we will have to watch for increasing clouds and wind throughout the daytime.

Thursday, we reach another peak in our temperatures with many trying to climb to the upper 50s and low 60s once again as winds get gusty again right ahead of the front. Rain will hold off until the afternoon hours for most and grow steadier as the night goes on into Friday.

In the extended forecast, we’ll continue to see rain through Friday before our front pulls away from the region. In its wake highs will fall back to the 40s.

TONIGHT:

Clouds build, showers by the morning. Lows in the mid and upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Rain to snow through the am. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, snow showers east of the mountains. Highs in the 30s

MONDAY:

Mountain snow showers, cloudy otherwise. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clear. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs near the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the 50s, nearing 60.

FRIDAY:

Showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Clearing out. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.