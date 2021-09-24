Cooler than normal heading into Friday and the weekend

Friday will continue to the cool pattern with highs struggling to reach the 60-degree mark once again. The coalfields shouldn’t have much trouble getting into the low 60s but the mountains will stay on the cooler side of the 60 degree mark. With high pressure in control the sun will be out at least!

Saturday, a weak cold front slides through the area. Most of the showers should remain off to our west, but we do run the risk of an isolated shower through the afternoon. Otherwise expect cloudy skies, but slightly milder temperatures into the upper 60s thanks to a southerly wind.

Sunday, we still have a few extra clouds but the sun should be back out by the afternoon. We stay in the upper 60s with some of us even climbing to the 70s!

Monday, a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny. A chilly start is expected with lows into the mid-40s. Almost everyone should be able to warm up into the low 70s through the day.

Tuesday, another weak cold front is going to lazily push its way through the area. It won’t affect our temperatures very much but it will bring more clouds and another shot at some showers. Steadier rain should hold off though to our north. Highs in the mid-70s are expected.

Wednesday starts off with a lingering sprinkle or two but the rest of the day should remain dry. As drier air returns, we’ll get rid of any cloud cover fairly quickly and should be back to mostly sunny skies by the time the afternoon rolls around. Highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday, highs take a quick hit as winds shift out of the northwest. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected. The sun will still be shining, which will provide some relief, but not much.

In the extended forecast, rain chances are growing slowly as another unsettled pattern is trying to form. We’ll have to keep an eye on it, but for now, the signal is growing for more rain and cooler weather too! Gardeners should begin to finish up whatever they have in their gardens as those first freezes of the year are likely to come up as we head closer to October.

As we transition into fall, our weather becomes a bit messy with big temperature swings and some active weather. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

