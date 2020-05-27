Cooler Today, Warmer and Rainy by the End of the Week

HEADLINES:

Cooler Today, heating back up by Thursday and Friday

Rain tonight for Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer and Monroe from the remnants of a tropical wave

More widespread showers and storm chances by Thursday and Friday

Today, we will see more of the same. We have very small shower chances and many will stay dry. We reach for the upper 70s with a few low 80s mixed into the forecast.

As we head closer to sunset though we watch the remnants of a tropical wave make it’s way into the two Virginias. In some places overnight an inch of rain is possible, especially over the Appalachians. As a result of this and the fact that the ground is still saturated from last weeks heavy rains, we have a small flood threat for almost the entire viewing area today!

Big Picture Showing the Tropical Remnants

Overnight Potential Rainfall

Flood Risk (Tonight)

The end of the work week is looking more active with better chances for rain as each day goes by. Thursday starts the trend with a soaking rain and a few rumbles of thunder moving in by the afternoon, despite the rain things stay warm in the upper 70s. The severe threat for Thursday looks to remain off to our west, but we will watch any storms that begin to push in.

Friday, we see another round of rain swing in this time associated with a cold front. This boosts our chances for thunderstorms but again the severe threat is limited. Highs again remain in the upper 70s and low 80s, but we are watching colder air move in behind the front for the weekend.

Saturday will bring clearing conditions. We could still see a shower or storm, especially during the afternoon, but we are looking drier than the previous two days. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday looks dry as well and still comfortable with highs in the low 70s. Monday looks to keep things dry as well, with temperatures remaining seasonable in the low 70s. Wednesday we continue our drier stretch with temperatures beginning to warm up, highs in the mid 70s are expected. By Thursday we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. By Friday we continue to keep rain in the forecast, but we keep the near 80 degree temperatures.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



WEDNESDAY:

A few storms, but lots of dry time. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

More storms possible. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Continuing to be unsettled with a better chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs again the in upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

More storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.