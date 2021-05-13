Cooler Today, Warmer Weather Ahead

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 9AM THURSDAY

A FROST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER, FAYETTE, RALIEGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, MERCER, TAZEWELL AND SUMMERS COUNTY UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY.

Today will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. After a chilly start for most, we’ll remain cool as highs only make it back into the low 60s and upper 50s. Clouds will thicken up as the day goes on, ahead of the chance for a a few overnight showers heading towards Friday.

Friday better chances for rain move into the forecast. At best through the day though, that just equals some spotty showers for most. But it has been a few days since we’ve had some rain, so it will be beneficial for the plants. After Friday a quick warming trend begins to set-up!

Saturday we continue our slow warming trend. We started the week out in the low and mid-50s and by now we’re heading to the mid-60s! The day will feature a few clouds as skies slowly clear out bringing some more sun to the two Virginias.

Sunday, chances for rain poke their head back in through the day. Any showers that do pop up will be on the lighter side and fairly scattered. Highs will be back near 70 as winds shift out of the south too.

Monday, highs stick to the 70s for most with just the high elevations into the upper 60s. Rain chances will be with us throughout most of the day so be sure to have the rain gear handy!

Tuesday some lasting showers will stick with us through the day, otherwise, it will just be cloudy and gloomy outside. Highs will be in the mid-70s at least, so while the sun may not be out it will still be comfortable!

Wednesday as high pressure takes control we end up on the drier side after 3 days of on and off rain. With sunnier skies and southerly flow getting locked in with our new high pressure, afternoon temperatures are set to return to the 70s for most.

The extended forecast is fairly dependent on how our high pressure from Wednesday grows or shrinks. If it’s not strong enough, likely we’ll fall right back to near or below average temperatures and unsettled weather. If the high holds it’s strength we’ll be dry and abover average through this period.

THURSDAY:

More clouds, but mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry and a bit warmer. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances growing. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for lingering showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet and hot. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs near 80.