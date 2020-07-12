Cooler tomorrow but warming up this week

Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Rain chances will lower as the sun sets this evening. Temperatures will fall back to around 60 degrees for overnight lows. Our winds will be light out of the west overnight tonight as well.

To start the work week on Monday we have a small chance at seeing some showers in the morning hours but as the day goes on we clear out. Temperatures will only make it into the upper 70s for highs behind the cold front.

Tuesday looks to be nice and sunny with temperatures in the low 80s for highs. Past Tuesday there are indications of some impressive heat making a return for everyone. Highs in the middle of the week could hit 90 or even above 90. If you have to be outdoors make sure you are staying hydrated and drinking plenty of water. Make sure to check on your furry friends as well and don’t leave them out in the heat long and as always check the backseat of your car when you get out for kids and pets. Looks like along with the heat we will see a few sunny days so keep the sunscreen handy as well.

After Thursday we bring back rain chances just in time for the weekend. Friday and Saturday look to have a good chance of an afternoon shower or storm but as always check back as we get closer to the weekend so we can iron out all the details.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

MONDAY:

Slight rain chance in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry and HOT. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FRIDAY:

A better chance at seeing some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain in the PM hours. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. TUESDAY:

Shower chances stick around. Highs in the 80s. WEDNESDAY:

Hanging on to a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.