Cooling down to start the week

Tonight we will stay mostly cloudy with slight rain chances in the overnight hours but we are not expecting severe weather. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 60s.

We look to start next week off on an unsettled note. Another front will approach the area bringing with it another chance of showers and storms the best chance for rain will happen Monday and Tuesday so grab your rain gear as you head out the door to start the week. Monday the area is once again under a marginal risk of seeing some severe weather so make sure to be weather aware. Temperatures Monday will be on the cooler side in the upper 70s.

We will keep the cooler temperatures around for the first half of the week. The closer we get to the weekend we will start to warm things up once again into the low 80s with lower rain chances but still keeping the chance around in the afternoon hours.

Isaías is expected to stay a tropical storm as it rides the coast of Florida. Those with family, friends or interests along the SE US Coast should watch this closely as it moves over the next few days. We will continue to keep this updated as the system progresses.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Slight rain chances. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain likely. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lower rain chances. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances continue. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

More rain possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY:

Afternoon rain chances. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the 80s. WEDNESDAY:

Still some rain. Highs in the 80s.