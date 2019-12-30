Cooling Down Tonight

DISCUSSION: Temperatures will continue to fall as we move through the rest of our Monday. During the evening hours, clouds will increase. We could see a flurry or some light mix in the high terrain tonight, but most are dry. Overnight lows fall back into the low and mid 30s by Tuesday morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

Drier conditions hold tight through most of Tuesday with the chance for just a few showers/flurries for the mountains. No accumulations are expected from this round. If you are heading out to celebrate on New Year’s Eve, be prepared for a cold night as temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

The Day Ahead

New Years Day will be another chilly one with temperatures near average. Expect highs in the low 40s under partly cloudy skies. We are looking to stay dry though.

Unsettled conditions could return as soon as Thursday though, with a wet finish the the week looking likely. Temperatures on Thursday will be mild as many are back in the 50s. This will help keep the precipitation all rain throughout the day. Friday is warm too with highs near 60, but rain continue through the day.

Temperature Trend

As we head into the weekend, temperatures begin to fall once more. Rain will be possible for the first part of our Saturday and then eventually we will see a transition to mix or light snow heading into Sunday morning. We will be chilly in the 40s throughout the weekend.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Cloudy, breezy. Lows in the low 30s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Mostly dry. Mountain flurries possible. Close to average in the 40s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Lingering showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Rain/snow looks to return. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Some snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.