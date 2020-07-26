Cooling off but staying unsettled

Tonight we will be warm and humid, showers we see during the day will die out after the sun sets. Watch out for some patchy fog if you have to be out and about early Monday. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 60s.

Monday into Tuesday we make our return to a more unsettled pattern. Monday see’s the return of some showers and storms into the region. Mainly driven by the heat of the afternoon and the re-introduction of some extra moisture to the atmosphere. Monday night increasing clouds with lows only falling into the upper 60s.

Tuesday we see another cold front set-up to move through the area, bringing with another chance to see some widespread rain with a few thunderstorms thrown in. Not expecting severe weather but we will have to watch out for some heavy rain with some of the storms that move through.

Mid-week, things look to cool off behind Tuesdays cold front. Most of us will end the week in the upper 70s and low 80s. A few more chances of showers and storms stick around into the end of the 10-day forecast, but there is always the chance that forecast can dry out a little.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Fog early Monday morning. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Widespread showers and storms in the evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. MONDAY:

Rain possible again. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the 80s. WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the 80s.