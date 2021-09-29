Cooling off slowly, warmer by the weekend

Wednesday, with more northerly winds setting up behind the front we begin to cool off slightly to the low and mid-70s. The sun will be out as clouds clear in the wake of our front. Overall it will be a nice day and a good way to kick off the second half of the week.

Thursday, we’re cool but seasonable in the upper 60s and low 70s. High pressure is still in control, so we still have blue skies and plenty of dry air. One of the most fall-like days of the week!

Friday, a smidge more clouds than the few days before as our high slowly shifts. Otherwise, we’re sunny and dry for everyone. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s linger for most as our northerly winds continue to cool us off. This will likely be the coolest day of the week.

Saturday, we see clouds begin to build more throughout the day ahead of our next potential system. The day should remain dry, but an isolated shower overnight into Sunday can’t be ruled out. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday brings chances for rain back into the forecast. For now, they’re fairly low but trends in the forecast are starting to lean towards better chances for rain towards the end of the weekend. Be sure to keep an eye on this one! Highs in the mid-70s are expected.

Monday looks to see the main bulk of our next system begin to work its way through. Sunday’s rain was just the heads up, now the cold front is actually pushing through bringing a wet and gloomy start to the week. HIghs in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected.

Tuesday, lingering chances for rain are still in the forecast. Confidence is on the lower end for rain, right now but there’s enough of a signal to keep it on the table for now. Clouds are likely rain or not! Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’re still trending towards a fairly unsettled weather pattern in the long-range. Along with that, we’ll continue with our cooler pattern as well keeping us near or slightly below normal all the way through the end of next week. Gardeners should be planning for the end of the season! It will be coming soon.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban begins on October 1, 2021. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

