Cooling off steadily Monday

Monday will be breezy but dry for the rest of the day. Generally, temperatures will be on the decline through the day, with most starting in the upper 30s and low 40s, and falling into the low 30s by the afternoon. Wind chill will become more of an issue by this afternoon. As temperatures fall wind will increase, making it feel like the 20s by this afternoon.

Tuesday is looking drier but windy, gusts will top out near 30 across the high elevations with most others seeing winds of up to 20-25mph during the day. While the sun is expected we will remain quite cold in the low to mid-30s for highs. With the wind, it will feel like the teens most of the day. Overnight lows will once again be in the teens and low 20s.

Wednesday we break out of the 30s and get temperatures to climb back into the upper 40s and low 50s for most. This is ahead of another cold front which is building off to our west which should hold off just long enough to enjoy the holidays. We’ll notice it a bit breezier out the south about 5-15 mph as a result.

Thanksgiving, rain is looking more likely in the forecast but for most, it should hold off until late in the day by the time most are too stuffed to move off the couch. It will be a windy day though, with gusts getting up to 30mph at times especially during the evening and overnight when the front passes. Highs ahead of the front are expected to be in the mid-50s.

Friday cold air settles in for the long haul across the region. Winds out of the north will keep us cold all day with most struggling to break the freezing mark as of now. Snow showers are possible too, mainly along the mountains and their western facing slopes during the morning hours. After that, we should begin to clear out fairly quickly.

Saturday, we are a bit clearer but breezy. Highs still remain at or near the freezing mark for most meaning another day of bundling up tight is going to be necessary. This cold weather could lead to a few travel headaches on the side roads with icy spots, but the interstates are likely to be well maintained once you make it there.

Sunday, highs rebound a bit into the upper 30s and low 40s. While still chilly, it’s an improvement as we round out the holiday weekend for most. We will remain on the cloudier side though, with some breaks of sun.

In the extended forecast, some unsettled weather coupled with the cause of our much cooler weather looks likely. We’ll have to wait and see if it will be rain or snow, so be sure to check back!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

