Cooling off this week

Tonight we could see a shower or two make their way back into the area, with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will make it down into the upper 50s with calm winds.

Monday will remain mostly dry but we could see a shower or two during the daytime, the rain chances go up after dark when the cold front finally starts to move towards us. The front stalling off to the west will allow for our highs to remain into the 70s for most.

Tuesday our front that is stuck off to the west gets kicked into to motion as a low pressure system climbs north along it and jets into the Great Lakes region. Once it gets into the Great Lakes and southern Canada it will drag the front across our area throughout the day bringing our next best shot at some soaking rain. Highs will be determined by when during the day the front passes. For now we’re sticking to highs in the mid to upper 60s.

By Wednesday some drier and cooler air begins to move into the area highs will start to dip by this point into the 60s across the region. Despite the intrusion of drier air a few showers will still remain possible across the region. Wednesday looks too bring a end to the rain chances.

Thursday we really begin to feel the cooler air at this point with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s. Friday continues to welcome in that cooler and drier air from up north, and end up remarkably similar to Thursday.

Into next weekend we really stay on the cool side of things. highs will remain in the 50s. No rain chances for now but that could change as we get closer so stay tuned as we get closer.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances late. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry for now. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry for the most part. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry again. Highs in the mid 60s.