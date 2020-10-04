Cooling off to start the week



Tonight we will see a few showers ahead of the cold front, with increasing clouds as we move through the night as well. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s for overnight lows and some places could see some areas of fog to start out Monday morning.

For Monday, we’ll keep some morning rain in the forecast as our clipper system shifts off shore, so send the kids off to school with a rain jacket. The passage of the system will drop a lot of us back into the upper 50s lower 60s for highs, not to much colder than we will have been to this point but nonetheless we will drop a few degrees.

Tuesday we still end up below average, with highs into the mid to upper 60s. Overall we will fall back into a quiet weather pattern in the wake of Mondays clipper system. High pressure makes a grand return to the area for the day. Wednesday also looks dry at this point and we will keep temperatures warmer as highs make it into the upper 60s .We could even have a few spots in the low 70s by the afternoon.

Thursday we fall back to below average temperatures as another cold front makes its way through the area, this one wont bring any rain to the area. Friday we’ll spend below average but generally pleasant across the two Virginias. Saturday and Sunday we will warm up a little bit to around 70 degrees. After the weekend there are signs rain will make a return to the area, keep checking back as we get closer.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us. You can do so on any social media platform and through email by sending them to weather@wvnstv.com.

TONIGHT:

Showers. Lows in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Morning rain. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry for the most part. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY:

Warming up. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs around 70.

MONDAY:

Slight rain chance. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs around 70.