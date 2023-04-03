Tonight features partly cloudy skies. A light southerly breeze will help keep us mild, with low temperatures only dipping into the upper 40s!

Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies and a much warmer day ahead, with high pressure off to our east over the Atlantic Ocean. High temperatures will jump into the middle 70s.

Wednesday provides dry conditions through the early afternoon, but our next storm system will be just off to our west during the first half of the day in the form of another stout cold front. This cold front will approach during the evening and provide the chance for a few isolated storms around dinnertime. A couple of storms could be on the strong side and that is why the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for severe weather for our region.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary risk – it’s a low risk overall but we will monitor the threat closely for you! In the meantime, temperatures will be very warm for Wednesday – we are making a run at 80 degrees! The last time Bluefield and Beckley reached 80 degrees was back on September 21st – so it’s been almost 6 months since we’ve been this warm! A better chance for plain rain will move through Wednesday night into Thursday with the front itself crossing.

Thursday looks wet, especially early! We are not expecting heavy rain in the region, but some morning showers, some of which could be a bit steady, is expected during the morning with a slow drying trend expected for the afternoon. It will be cooler behind the front, with temperatures dropping from the 60s into the 50s during the afternoon.

Friday brings high pressure into the region north of us across the Great Lakes. With a northerly flow, we will be cooler than normal for this time of year, with our average high right around 60 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine but it’ll be cooler, with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Saturday looks to continue the sunny trend. How about that, a Saturday with no dangerous wind gusts expected – that’ll be nice for a change! Instead, expect plenty of sunshine for the Chocolate Festival! After a cool start, we will see highs jump back up to around 60 degrees.

Sunday carries a few more clouds toward our region, with a southern area of low pressure across the Carolinas inching closer. We look dry for now but expect a few more clouds into the region, especially south. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Monday has the rain showers return, with another cold front pushing through the region. This looks to bring colder air back into the area for the middle of next week, as a colder Canadian air mass sets in. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead, models are pretty split on the pattern ahead, with the European model bringing a stubborn upper-level low looks likely to set in over the Mid-Atlantic for the early to middle parts of next week. These setups generally bring a lot of low-level clouds with occasional bouts of light rain and sprinkles. Meanwhile, the GFS looks much sunnier and warmer – so a day or two of monitoring will determine which of these outcomes appears most likely. There are no signs of Old Man Winter making a return aside from a few frosty mornings ahead!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, perhaps a stray sprinkle west – most are dry. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warm! Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny to start, increasing clouds and a little breezy in the afternoon. Isolated storms late. Warm! Highs around 80.

THURSDAY

Rain showers likely, especially early! Temperatures drop from the 60s into the 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny but remaining cool. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny for the Chocolate Festival! Highs around 60.

SUNDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy. Still seasonal. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy. Still cool, with highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and a bit warmer! Highs back up into the lower 60s.