Monday will feature more sunshine through the day but don’t expect it to help with temps as we are still well below average. Morning temps are frosty in the teens and twenties with wind chills colder than that. Bundle up as you head outside. By the afternoon we’ll push into the mid 30s with our mountain counties a touch cooler. For reference, we should be in the low 40s this time of year.

Tuesday will be another sunny and dry day with a frosty start. Morning temps are in the teens across the region but we’ll warm up closer to average in the low to mid 40s. Expect to get frosty once again after sunset as we see temps drop back into the 20s for overnight lows.

FIRST DAY OF WINTER: Starts off with sunshine but clouds will be building in through the day. For travel, the first half of our Wednesday looks best but those heading out later in the day take note. A very messy system is working its way into the region Wednesday night. For now, we look to stay on the warm side of things meaning rain, but mountain mixing late in the day is certainly possible. Highs push into the low to mid 40s with overnight lows near freezing.

Thursday is looking more and more messy as we deal with early morning wintery mix. Travelers take note that no matter what the final forecast call is, give yourself extra time if planning on holiday travel. For the mid day of Thursday, we’re expecting rain, heavy at times to push in. Thursday night is when we start to see a change over to ice then snow for everyone. This will be a quick freeze so roads will get worse quickly as the sun begins to set. Snow showers, heavy at times will continue through Friday.

Friday, as our arctic front passes through, temps crash hard and fast. Flash freezing of the previous days rain will make travel dangerous. As our ground cools fast, snow showers, heavy at times will begin to stick with measurable snow likely. For the lowlands, a quick 1-2 inches is possible while the higher elevations through Greenbrier and Pocahontas county could see 2-4 inches or more. This is a developing system with some fine tuning still left to be done but know this system will impact holiday travel regardless of totals. Plan on a very messy couple of days.

Saturday we begin to clear things out with some lingering flurries here and there. The main story of the day will be temperatures as they won’t make it out of the teens for day time highs! Wind chills will be at or below zero the whole day making our Christmas Eve a very dangerous situation as frost bite and hypothermia can occur in 15 minutes or less on exposed skin. In other words, bundle up head to toe!

Christmas Day is a bitterly cold day as morning temps are just around the zero degree mark. Icy conditions on roads should be expected as afternoon highs are once again only in the teens. Wind chills will also be dangerous once again. At least we’re dry but the damage of the past weeks storm is done so take care traveling to friends and family today.

In your extended day forecast we start the slow climb out of daytime highs in the teens back to average leading up to the New Years weekend. So far we are looking for New Years Eve to be mild but we’re watching for the possibility of rain showers as we ring in 2023. Of course, as with all long range forecasts, fine tuning is likely so stick with us for the latest.

We’re tracking your chances of a white Christmas for 2022! To be official, 1 inch of fresh snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. While our chances are slim for many, our mountain counties have a good shot this year! Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend.



MONDAY

More sunshine, cold. Highs in the low 30s.

TUESDAY

Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

FIRST DAY OF WINTER – WEDNESDAY

Dry and mild start, clouds increasing, rain late. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Heavy rain transitioning to snow. Highs in low 40s falling fast after dark.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, heavy at times. Windy. Highs near freezing.

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY:

Flurries but clearing overall. Brutal cold. Highs in the teens!

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY

Mostly sunny, VERY COLD. Highs in the teens. Wind chills near zero!

KWANZAA – MONDAY

Sunny, still cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still sunny, warming up. Highs in the 40s.