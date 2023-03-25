The Following Advisories Are in Effect:

Wind Advisories for Tazewell, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas counties until 8 PM this evening.

Wind Advisories for Bland, Giles, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Greenbrier counties until 8 PM this evening.

Wind Advisory for Pocahontas County until Midnight tonight.

While the storm system from this morning has passed, we will still be dealing with its lingering effects heading into Saturday night. This includes gusty winds at times, some could gust as high as 40+ mph. Make sure you continue to secure any outdoor decorations and be aware of localized power issues from fallen power lines.

Tonight, we finally get a break from the showers and enjoy some dry weather! It will be a partly cloudy night as we see our overnight lows drop into the 40s. Winds will continue to be blustery at times, with wind gusts of 40+ mph still possible. Watch out for any loose debris on the roads if you have plans to venture out Saturday night.

Sunday will be the opposite of what we saw Saturday morning. In fact, most will see some sunshine to start! A nice end to the weekend with stretches of sun and clouds for the day. Highs for Sunday will settle into the 60s. Plenty of time to get out there and get any outdoor chores done!

Monday brings back the chance for a few showers. After starting off in the cool 40s, the remainder of your Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with some stray showers possible. However, don’t expect a washout to begin your new work week. In fact, many will see plenty of breaks to go along with any lingering showers. The sun will help our afternoon highs gets into the 60s.

Tuesday is a similar day to Monday with the exception to temperatures. Tuesday morning is colder with many in the 30s to start; a cold weather jacket will help! This will be followed by a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the late morning and afternoon. The best shot for rain showers will be around dinnertime so the evening commute could be a little slick. Afternoon highs will take a little bit of a tumble as we settle into the 50s.

Wednesday finally gets us a break from the showers. It will be a chilly morning with many waking up near the 30 mark. Thankfully, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the sunshine for Wednesday! High pressure will settle in, and we should see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Look for afternoon highs to settle into the 50s once again.

Thursday continues the dry weather thanks to on-going high pressure. This system will provide even more opportunity to enjoy the sun in case you missed it on Wednesday. It’s a perfect opportunity to go out and start to admire any spring plants trying to bloom! We start out in the 30s for the morning but make a run for the 60-degree mark for the rest of your Thursday.

Friday ends the nice weather streak as we see rain showers return. We start out fairly dry in the morning, but scattered showers can be expected for the late morning and afternoon hours. These showers will then continue into the overnight hours at times. Keep in mind of a slick evening commute along with ponding issues. Despite the rain, afternoon highs will try to push into the 60s.

Saturday sees a few more showers lingering in the morning. If you have plans to drive out early, continue to keep in mind of wet roads and reduced visibility from isolated showers. Our Saturday afternoon, however, will bring back a few peaks of sunshine once the showers have passed. This will help our temperatures get into the 50s. If you have plans to enjoy the weekend, our current advise will be to save them for Saturday afternoon and evening!

In your extended forecast, a fair mix of dry and wet days ahead. With peaks of sunshine here and there, our temperatures look to bounce around from the 50s and 60s at certain points. However, a few spring-like rain showers can be expected as well. Definitely having proper rain gear on stand-by will help!

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows near the upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Nice end to the weekend. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY

Few showers but plenty of breaks. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Gloomy day, few more showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny skies. Warmer. Highs near the 60 mark.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers. Rain gear weather returns! Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

Showers early, gradual clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Another great end to the weekend! Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Good start to the work week! Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

Showers return. Pack the rain jacket! Highs in the middle 50s.