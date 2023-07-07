Tonight will be dry for most, with just a stray shower chance over the West Virginia mountains. Weather conditions won’t be quite as muggy as the previous night, with low temperatures dipping back into the lower 60s.

Saturday just keeps looking better! Most of the day will be dry, with the only chances for a brief shower over the highest peaks of the mountains around dinnertime with just enough humidity in place. Our next front will begin to approach during the evening hours, but most of our precipitation chances will hold off until Sunday. It’s a hot, summer-like day on tap, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Sunday looks unsettled, with an area of low-pressure riding along yet another front in our region. This will be the focus point for scattered showers and thunderstorms. With a humid airmass in place, these storms will once again be efficient rain producers, with locally heavy rain possible. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of our region with a level one out of five risk for severe weather and a level two out of five risk for our counties in Virginia. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, along with brief heavy rainfall and lightning. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There will still be breaks in the stormy activity Sunday keep the rain gear nearby and an eye to the sky if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time to wrap up the weekend as storms will be numerous in coverage.

Monday keeps the chances for a few showers around, with Sunday’s front taking its sweet time exiting the region. With abundant clouds and slightly cooler air working in behind the front, we will likely see temperatures fall short of the 80-degree mark in the upper 70s with some morning patchy instances of drizzle possible with a northwest flow kicking in. The afternoon should see the sunshine return in what should be a pleasant afternoon for the start of the work week.

Tuesday looks dry, with high pressure making a return. Plenty of sunshine will enable temperatures to warm back up into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday also looks dry and toastier, as high pressure moves directly overhead. High temperatures will jump a couple of degrees further under partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday brings back the chances for a few isolated storms with a disturbance rolling through but once again, it’s a summer-like day in store, with high temperatures in the middle 80s. By this point, enough humidity should be around to allow storms to percolate over the spine of the mountains, which will be the focus point for where the downpour chances will be.

Friday keeps the chance for a couple of isolated storms around but most are dry, with high temperatures in the middle 80s. A stray downpour or two will be possible over the mountains once again.

Looking ahead, it’s a summertime pattern in Appalachia, with heat and humidity enabling scattered showers and storms to pop up in garden-variety style in the afternoons. This pattern looks to be lasting for quite some time – at least through mid-July! This would be a great time to download the StormTracker 59 weather app, completely free, which will provide you with the latest watches and warnings, interactive radar where you can zoom into your location and a lot more! Also, don’t forget about the UV index this time of year and using sunscreen to protect yourself – sunburns are easy to come by – and are still easily possible when it is cloudy outside! Our average high for this time of year is 81 degrees, and the majority of days ahead will be above that with this summertime pattern lingering around for some time.

Much of the country has been quite warm and that looks to continue! On the bright side, improvement in drought took place this past week and though our pattern overall is pretty quiet other than occasional afternoon downpours for the exception of this Sunday, any storm that does pop up will be capable of brief heavy rainfall – as long as a single spot doesn’t see too many storms, this will be beneficial for many, especially in our northern counties!

TONIGHT

Isolated mountain shower, patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

Isolated mountain storm or two – mostly dry! Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Scattered storms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Morning sprinkle/drizzle. PM sun. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – nice! Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer! Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY

A few scattered storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.