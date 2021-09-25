Crisp Autumn air, a weak cold front, and sunshine Sunday

A line of weak showers is moving through the region this Saturday afternoon ahead of a weak cold front that will pass through overnight. Temperatures in the 60s for the afternoon and early evening will drop through the 50s into the upper 40s overnight, cooler in the highlands. Fog is expected overnight, with some low visibilities likely. Be very careful out there, especially with all the deer on the move even more.





Sunday, the fog will clear, as will the skies. Mostly sunny for the day with highs in the low to mid 60s, though the mountain counties may not escape the 50s. Skies will remain clear Sunday night, for great astronomy conditions if you have binoculars or a telescope. Lows will be in the 40s.



Monday, a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny skies continue. A chilly start is expected as you head out the door to work or school with temps in the 40s, but everyone should be able to warm up into the low 70s through the day. Lows Monday night won’t be as chilly, into the low to mid 50s.





Tuesday, another weak cold front is going to lazily push its way through the area. It won’t affect our temperatures very much but it will bring more clouds with an isolated shower or even rumble of thunder. Many of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s, and lows Tuesday night will drop back into the 50s.

Wednesday drier air returns again. We’ll get rid of any cloud cover fairly quickly and should be back to mostly sunny skies by the time the afternoon rolls around. Highs in the 70s.



Thursday, highs take a quick hit as winds shift out of the northwest, then from the north. Highs in the upper 60s are expected, with clear skies.

Friday is looking fairly dry but clouds increase ahead of another system working its way across the country. A few of us could see a shower here and there but dry air and high pressure do their best to keep us dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s.





In the extended forecast, rain chances are growing slowly as another unsettled pattern is trying to form. We’ll have to keep an eye on it, but for now, the signal is growing for more rain and cooler weather too! Gardeners should begin to finish up whatever they have in their gardens as those first freezes of the year are likely to come up as we head closer to October. Also, Fall burn season begins October 1st, so be mindful of fire conditions and follow the rules as well as any advisories issued for your region.



As we transition into fall, our weather becomes a bit messy with big temperature swings and some active weather. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

Foggy. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Clearing skies, mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY:

Warming up and dry. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers return. Highs in the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Pleasant and dry conditions. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 70s.