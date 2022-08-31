Wednesday we clear up rather nicely but temps fall below average in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog in the morning will fade away for a blue sky kind of afternoon. It’ll certainly feel more like fall with crisp morning the next two days.

Thursday we continue to enjoy the nice dry weather with mostly clear skies but temps remain cool in the mid 70s. Certainly will feel a bit more like fall with crisp mornings and cool evenings.

Friday we introduce a few more clouds into the mix with mostly sunny skies. A touch more humidity and temps begin to push back into the low 80s for the lowlands and upper 70s for the mountains. Our next rain maker sits just off towards our southwest.

Saturday a weak system pushes into the region bringing a few chances of rain showers in the afternoon and early evening. The mix of sun between showers will help temps push into the low 80s.

Sunday a few lingering showers early give way to afternoon sunshine. This will help foster a few late evening showers here and there with most of us enjoying a nice day. Highs once again push back into the low 80s.

LABOR DAY will once again bring the risk of a few showers here and there with some breaks between the rain. Temps work their way back into the low 80s thanks to more cloud cover for the afternoon. Last BBQ of the summer season may be interrupted so have a plan for rain just in case.

Tuesday will feature a few morning showers then afternoon clearing as high pressure builds into the region. A little more sunshine throughout the day but temps fall back thanks to northwest winds into the upper 70s.

In your extended day forecast the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Peak Season is heating up and we’re watching for the potential of a couple of storms to form. These types of tropical system have a way to disrupting our normal weather patterns bringing sharp changes.

Remember late summer can still host a few strong to even severe thunderstorms so it’s always a good idea to stay weather aware. Make sure you have 3 ways to get weather alerts like severe thunderstorms warnings, flood alerts, and other emergency communications regarding weather hazards.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly clear, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry, Iso. overnight shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

A few PM Showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mix of sun and storms PM. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny, Iso. PM showers. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny & Nice. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly Clouds, late clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Cool start, mostly dry day. Highs in the mid 70s

SATURDAY:

Warming up, sunny. Highs in the 80s.





