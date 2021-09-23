Crisp fall air sets in for the weekend as we stay below average

As the evening continues we’ll see clouds fade away giving us a rather clear night. This won’t help us with overnight lows as they drop off into the low 40s for much of the lowlands. The higher elevations could easily see the 30s tonight. This is a good time for late gardeners to make a plan for the cooler nights.



Friday will continue to the cold pattern with highs struggling to reach the 60-degree mark once again. The coalfields shouldn’t have much trouble getting into the low 60s but the mountains will stay on the cooler side of the 60 degree mark. As high pressure takes full control, it will be a day filled with sunshine and a light wind.



Saturday a system to our north passes by which will provide a few more clouds than Friday saw but still sunny all day long. Shower chances should remain well to the north for the weekend as we warm up slightly into the mid and upper 60s.



Sunday repeats Saturday as a low-pressure system passes to our north proving a few clouds giving us a mix of sun and clouds. We should once again stay dry as the rain stays towards the north. Highs once again cool in the upper 60s.

Monday, a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny. A chilly start is expected with lows into the mid-40s. We will warm up at least into the low 70s, the first day in the 70s for a few days at this point for many of us.



Tuesday will see a disturbance move through providing us with a small chance of showers throughout the day. It won’t rain all day long as these showers remain scattered at best. Between rain we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs pushing into the low 70s.

Wednesday starts off with a lingering sprinkle or two but we’ll dry out throughout the day. The sun will peek through clouds most of the afternoon until we clear out for the overnight. Highs still in the low 70s.



In the extended forecast, a few more chances for some isolated showers linger towards the middle of next week, along with still slightly below-average temperatures. Gardeners should begin to finish up whatever they have in their gardens as those first freezes of the year are likely to come up as we head closer to October.



As we transition into fall, our weather becomes a bit messy with big temperature swings and some active weather. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.



TONIGHT:

Cold & Clear. Lows in the low 40s and upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Warming up and dry. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers return. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

AM Sprinkles, clear PM. Highs in the low 70ss.

THURSDAY:

Still cool and dry. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY:

Iso. Shower, partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Seasonable and dry. Highs in the mid-70s.

