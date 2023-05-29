FLOOD ADVISORY for southern Mercer County in West Virginia, eastern Tazewell, Bland, and western Giles counties in Virginia until 10:45am, Monday, May 29th, 2023.

Steady, repeated rounds of showers with more expected over the next several hours, localized high water is likely through this area. While rivers are still in good shape, poor drainage areas and low lying areas will begin to flood. Remember to never cross flooded roadways. Runoff from mountain sides will also make travel difficult in some locations. Rushing water over roadways should be avoided by all.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY begins cool and damp in the 50s with steady showers in the morning. Standing water on roadways the biggest concern for the morning commute. We’ll see a few breaks throughout the day but showers and an afternoon pop-up thunderstorm still likely. Temps are much cooler with north winds as we struggle our way into the mid and upper 60s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening may impact your outdoor plans but with dry air mixing in a few of us will miss out allowing for some outdoor time. Our interactive radar stands at the ready to help you plan those BBQ dinners. With clouds remaining stubborn, overnight low look to stay steady in the low to mid 50s. Expect a very foggy night with dense fog early Tuesday morning.



Tuesday holds the risk of a few showers here and there, but again highly scattered and focused towards our eastern mountains counties. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible but these are just as isolated. Temps are hurt a bit with northeast winds and partly sunny skies as we push to see low to mid 70s overall.

Wednesday we start to clear up and bring back more sunshine. Highs push into the mid 70s. For those extending their Memorial Day vacations, travel is looking easy with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures.

Thursday is a sunshine filled day with temps warming up nicely as our winds shift from the south allowing us to warm into the 80s!

Friday a few more clouds but sunshine is plentiful throughout the day as we warm back into the low 80s. The extra humidity will certainly make the second day of June feel more like summer.

Saturday is a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs in the 80s will be a nice start to the weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday evening as a cold front is expected into Sunday.

Sunday heat and humidity drive the chance for a few afternoon showers and rumble of thunder. We’ll see dry conditions for much of the day until then with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.

In your extended forecast, we’re kicking off the month of June in true summer fashion with heat and humidity as temps remain steady in the 80s. Typically afternoon, heat driven, showers will become a trend as we continue to work out a hiccup in our jetstream. Eventually we see things quiet down for the middle of June as we get back to a more normal weather pattern.

MONDAY

Sct. Showers here and there. Few dry hours. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Few showers, some dry hours. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine & warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & Warm! Highs in the near 80.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY

Sun & clouds, touch more humidity. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Iso. Showers PM T-storm. Highs in the upper 70s

MONDAY

Sun & clouds. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Summer-like sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly clear & warm. Highs in the 80s.

