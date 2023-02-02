Advisories Issued for Our Region

Wind Chill Advisory: Western Greenbrier and northwest Pocahontas counties from 6 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Tonight keeps the clouds with a few breaks beginning to push in by dawn. Winds will shift from the southwest to the north/northwest, which will usher in some much cooler air, as lows drop to around 20.

Friday is a frosty start but drier air pushes in from the northwest. Colder, sure, but at least our gloomy run is coming to an end. Despite more sunshine through the day, blustery northwest winds will keep us chilly with highs only in the lower to middle 20s. Wind chill values will likely be down into the teens and single digits with the breeze, so be sure to plan to bundle up!

Saturday looks a little more seasonal with an abundant amount of sunshine. It will be a brutally cold start, with many locations down to around 10 degrees for a low temperature, but a nice return flow with a southwest breeze will warm us all the way up to near 40 – so after a frigid few hours to begin the day, we’ll wrap up the day on a decent note.

Sunday brings mostly cloudy conditions back into the picture with a clipper system up to our north. It looks to remain far enough north to keep precipitation chances away from the region, but expect some clouds to cover up the sun for a majority of the day, with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Monday brings an area of high pressure to our northeast, which will allow temperatures to warm up nicely toward 50 degrees.

Tuesday allows the clouds to build from west to east as we progress through the afternoon, with our next storm system embarking toward the region. At this point, most of the day looks dry, but chances for rain will be on the increase as we head toward dinnertime. High temperatures will jump up into the middle 50s, so it’s a mild afternoon on the way.

Wednesday keeps a few showers around but our overall mild pattern continues, as highs once again jump into the 50s.

In your extended forecast the prospect of a warmup is looking likely for the early part of February. However, the on-again, off-again lineup of storm systems looks to keep us generally soggy at times. For now, the muddy winter of 2023 looks to hold true to its name with no real threat of a major (or minor for that matter) snow event across the two Virginias in the foreseeable future.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies and becoming quite cold, with lows around 20.

FRIDAY

Windy and cold. Sunshine. Highs in the lower to middle 20s with wind chill values well down into the teens.

SATURDAY

A brutally cold start, otherwise mostly sunny with a nice warmup! Highs around 40.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy and remaining mild. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warm once again! Highs around 50.

TUESDAY

PM showers possible. Warm. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Few AM showers. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY

Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50.

FRIDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

A few rain and snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy and chilly! Highs in the middle 30s.