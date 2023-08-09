Wednesday partly sunny skies will be the rule with the exception being a rouge shower in the afternoon. Most of us will enjoy a quiet day with a few cumulous clouds roaming the region. Temps warm slightly as winds pick up out of the southwest 5-10mph. A touch of humidity but still within comfortable levels. Atypical of an early August day as temps still hover around the upper 70 degree marks.

This evening, clouds increase ahead of a warm front expected to lift through the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. By 2-3 AM, showers, heavy rain, and thunderstorms push into the region. Localized high water is a good bet by the time we get to the sunrise hour.

Thursday we kick off the State Fair of West Virginia on a rainy note as a warm front lifts north in the morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms move through west to east much of the morning leading to ponding on roads and localized high water in poor drainage areas. Those who see rain for prolonged periods of time in the morning will want to monitor local streams.

By the afternoon, Thursday, showers become more scattered with a few rumbles lurking through the evening hours. Temps are hurt with cloudy skies as we struggle our way into the low to mid 70s. The Yung Gravy concert at the fair grounds in Fairlea looks in good shape as we dry out for Thursday night.

Friday is looking perfect for a trip up to the State Fair of West Virginia, or any outdoor activity as high pressure briefly moves in to bring back the sunshine. Temps respond in kind as we inch closer to the 80 degree mark. A little humid in the afternoon, but nothing out of the norm for August.

Saturday will feature several dry hours to enjoy but as the afternoon rolls in, expect storm clouds to start to build. Highs for the day push into the low 80s as we return to a more summerlike feel. A few pop-up late afternoon and early evening storms likely in a scattered fashion. A good day for the interactive radar found on our website and app.

Sunday the same pattern continues with a few dry hours then showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Temps remain around the low 80 mark. These will fade after sunset for a damp and muggy overnight.

Monday once again hosts a few dry hours after a muggy start. Temps warm steadily into the low 80s with afternoon pop-up showers likely. More of us will see showers and storms than Sunday.

Tuesday brings back sunshine as we dry out for a spell between systems. Temps are a little cooler thanks to Monday’s cold front as we work our way into the upper 70s with a touch less humidity.

In your extended forecast, we look to remain dry for a couple days to really enjoy the State Fair of West Virginia with seasonal temperatures in the mid 80s. Of course, it wouldn’t be the state fair if we didn’t have a least a couple days of rain. Closing weekend looks a little soggy as showers return next Friday.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine and cool. Rouge shower poss. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Heavy rain & t-storms early, sct. PM storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine and mild. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Sunshine then sct. showers PM. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Pop-up storms possible, some dry time. Highs near 80.

MONDAY

Sunshine, summerlike to start. Sct. shower PM. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns. Cooler Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine & mild. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine & humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Dry start, PM Storms. Highs in the upper 80s.