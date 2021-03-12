Decent, but Cooler Weekend

Tonight is going to be a fairly quiet night. We will see any lingering showers wrap up and remain dry through the rest of the evening. It will be a cloudy night and we will have to watch for some areas of fog. Temperatures will be cooler than last night as we drop into the mid 30s.

Saturday looks to bring drier, but cooler conditions. We will cool off quite a bit back towards the low and mid 50s for most but overall it will still be fairly pleasant, and slightly above average temperature wise.

Sunday, will be fairly similar to Saturday temperature wise with highs in the low 50s. A few scattered showers remain possible throughout the day, which in turn also means clouds will still be around as well. Overall it’s a decent day, but have the umbrella on you just in case. You probably won’t have to use it much.

Monday more rain chances are back in the forecast. This will likely be a bit heavier than the rains we saw over the weekend, but flooding is not a concern of ours at the moment. Overnight Monday into Tuesday there is a shot at some mixing in the mountains, but it should be fairly limited. Highs stay fairly similar to the days before back in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday scattered shower chances linger as our first system exits. Highs make a slight rebound as winds begin to swing from the north to more of a westerly direction, everyone should be back into the 50s at this point.

On St. Patrick’s Day (Wednesday), true to the most Irish day of the year in the United States we have rain and overcast skies in the forecast. Pretty much the same forecast you’d see in Ireland any day of the year. We’ll remain fairly mild at least with some into the low 60s others will stick to the upper 50s by the afternoon.

Thursday, we see another round of rain in the forecast but this is going to be nearing the end of our brief active weather stretch. Temperatures make one last effort at the 60s ahead of the cold front set to pass through the area before we see a return to more seasonable weather next weekend.

In the extended forecast, rain chances slowly dwindle along with temperatures. More seasonable weather is on the way as the 10-Day forecast comes to a close. Likely a return to more above average temperatures isn’t far behind though.

TONIGHT:

Drying out. Cooler with lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

A stray shower. Highs in the low 50s

MONDAY:

Rain at times. Chilly. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances linger. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain, again. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Morning showers. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, with some clouds. Highs in the 40s.