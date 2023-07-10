Tonight features mostly clear and cool conditions! It’s a cool and crisp night as temperatures dip back into the middle 50s – perhaps a night to give the AC unit a break, as it’ll be getting plenty of exercise again cool. Some patchy fog is possible with a very light wind flow tonight but otherwise it’s a quiet night in store.

Tuesday keeps high pressure nearly directly over the region. This means that we’ll see plenty of sun with only a handful of puffy fair-weather cumulus clouds. Temperatures will warm back up into the lower 80s, so the summer-like feel will begin to return, but it won’t be humid again until Wednesday.

Wednesday features high pressure shifting off to our east and heading over the Atlantic Ocean. The clockwise flow of the high-pressure system in combination with it being off to our east will give us a southerly flow which will warm us up but also make us more humid. With high pressure nearby, we should stay dry, but it’ll be toasty outside with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Thursday sees our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms on the rise with a soupy airmass in place and a weak trough scooting through. There is just enough energy off that system in a moisture-rich environment to kick off scattered showers and storms. Some locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out but flooding is expected to be a low threat given how generally dry it’s been, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Friday continues the chances for a few scattered showers and storms with another trough moving through. Though it won’t be an all-day wash by any stretch, any storm that pushes through will be capable of locally heavy rainfall once again, with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday continues the hazy, hot and humid pattern which will fester more chances for a few scattered storms as yet another trough works through. These troughs will be set up by an upper-level trough that will be pinwheeling up to our north and enabling the weak systems to push through the region. Like on Thursday and Friday, there’s just enough energy with this trough to provide a few scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s once again.

Sunday features more of an isolated chance for storms as high pressure tries to nose in. At this point, there will be enough humidity to pop a shower or two, but most are dry, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

It is an absolutely stellar afternoon in our region! Temperatures are in the 70s in most spots with a good bit of sunshine – AND the stickiness is gone! #wvwx #vawx https://t.co/luwlRUMDRU pic.twitter.com/AyoE7ZrhoL — StormTracker 59 (@Stormtracker59) July 10, 2023

Monday allows this isolated storm threat to persist with the heat and humidity, with highs in the middle 80s.

Looking ahead, the summertime feels that many have been craving for in southern West Virginia and Virginia after a cool end of spring and start to summer continues. Warm to occasionally hot and humid conditions will foster an environment for a few scattered storms – a typical pattern we see here in Appalachia!

