A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR:

Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, & McDowell County until 10PM, Sunday, August 7th.

Multiple days of scattered heavy downpours are expected over grounds near saturated from rain last week. Flash Flooding could occur with repeated rounds of rain so monitor rising water closely and remember #TurnAroundDontDrown.

Thursday a cold front pushes its way closer to our region adding to our instability. While most of us will see sunshine most of the morning, these heat and humidity driven storms will start to grow for the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with quick hitting rainfall leading to localized high water for some. Temps will be a little all over the place. For those that see mostly sunshine through the afternoon, expect the upper 80s. Those that see rain and storms, expect the low 80s.

Slight risk for Flash Flooding for parts of our region Thursday with scattered heavy downpours and thunderstorms this evening. This will be more likely if storms move over the same areas repeatedly.

Friday features a few more scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon, as the front to our west stalls. We’ll see temperatures still in the 80s, but with a few more storms around, we’ll see highs drop just a touch back into the lower and middle 80s. Any storm that does form will be capable of brief locally heavy rain.

A slight risk for Flash Flooding expands further into our region Friday as storms begin to pop-up in the afternoon. Shower and storms could produce rainfall in the 1-2″ per hour range. Enough to trigger flash flooding. Remember to monitor smaller creeks and streams. Luckily our larger rivers have recovered from all the rain the previous weeks.

Saturday scattered storms will once again be around as a result of that same upper-level trough being near the region. That will disrupt the atmosphere enough to pop a few storms, especially during the afternoon with the heat and humidity.

Flash flooding remains to be a concern for our region Saturday as we expected another day of scattered storms. Continue to monitor smaller creeks and steams during and after rain in your area as flood water could rise even after rains move out.

Sunday will continue to feature hit-and-miss storms with our upper-level low weakening. But with heat and humidity down at the surface, I still believe we will have chances for scattered thunderstorms once again, especially in the afternoon. I want to emphasize that there will still be a good bit of dry time each day of the weekend, but the chances for storms will be a primarily afternoon heat and humidity-driven setup.

Monday once again will contain afternoon stormms in the garden-variety style over the mountains. There will be a lot of dry time but that will change as we head into Tuesday.

Tuesday looks wet! A frontal system will be headed into the region, with showers and thunderstorms likely. This is appearing to definitely be a day to have the rain boots, umbrellas – all of the gear – as we could see a decent amount of rain with this storm system. We’ll monitor the risks for flooding as we get closer to this event.

Wednesday will feature a few morning clouds and perhaps a shower or two with that front nearby with afternoon clearing. This will open the door for at least a couple of days of dry weather ahead for the area.

In our extended forecast, a drier pattern looks to set up for the end of next week, with a slow increase in temperature forthcoming. This looks to be a pattern more indicative of summertime in Appalachia, with only perhaps an isolated chance for a shower or two by next weekend and temperatures remaining warm in the 80s.

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

THURSDAY:

A few scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY:

Few PM storms, plenty of dry time. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered PM storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY:

Few scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

AM sprinkles, PM sunshine. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny with low humidity – nice! Highs near 80.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful again! Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and remaining dry. Highs in the middle 80s.