Alerts Issued for Our Region

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect through 7 AM Tuesday for Mercer, Tazewell, Bland Summers, and Western Greenbrier Counties. Through 10 AM Tuesday for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties in our region.

Tonight features more snow, which will keep roads extremely slick with the combination of temperatures in the teens and snowfall. Snow will fall and accumulate on top of a layer of black ice on roadways, creating very treacherous travel. If you don’t have to travel, it would be best to just stay off. Allow plenty of time to get to your destination if you do plan on traveling. The heaviest snow will exit by around midnight, but there will be enough moisture as our area of low pressure scoots away to our southeast to keep snow showers around at dawn. We’ll drop back into the mid-teens overnight.

Tuesday continues our chances of snow, especially early, where very slick travel will once again be likely for the post-holiday morning commute. Snow will begin to taper off during the late morning and into the afternoon, with mostly cloudy skies persisting, but high temperatures will not be much different than the morning – we’ll begin the morning in the teens and only climb into the upper teens for highs. With a breeze that could occasionally gust about 20 mph, wind chill values at times will drop below zero. A quick reminder to please not leave your animals out in this cold – if you don’t enjoy being in this frigid air, neither do they!

Wednesday finally sees the sunshine return but it is going to be a frigid January day. Temperatures in the morning down near 0 in many towns will jump into the low to mid 20s – a decent rebound but still very cold for this time of year. A light breeze will put wind chill values below zero in the morning and in the teens even during the afternoon.

Thursday brings partly sunny skies to the region and we’ll be a little warmer than Wednesday, with morning lows in the teens and highs in the low to mid 30s. Our next storm system will arrive late Thursday and bring with it more chances for snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday once again looks snowy, as our next system pushes through – a southern area of low pressure. Slick travel looks to be a good bet once again, as the prospects of snow accumulations look high. At this point in time, a couple of inches are a safe bet with the potential for more. High temperatures will remain in the 20s throughout the day, with a breeze pushing wind chill values down into the teens.

Saturday continues the chances for snow with a wraparound flow around our southern low pressure system as it begins to move northeast and head toward New England. A northwest breeze, mostly cloudy conditions and brutally cold air will keep high temperatures down into the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. Wind chill values will be in the single digits and below 0 at times with a light breeze and highs in the mid teens only. We should be around 40 degrees for this time of the year for highs.

Sunday begins with a brutally cold start in the single digits but we’ll see a decent rebound with highs in the 20s – still very cold for this time of year. Partly sunny skies will dominate the sky as high pressure begins to take control.

Monday begins a real warming trend to the region that will take us into next week. Mostly sunny skies and southerly breeze will warm us into the mid 30s after beginning the day once again in the single digits.

Looking ahead, after a very cold and active week this week, our pattern begins to change as we head into the start of next week. Warmer air with upper level ridging will allow temperatures to approach and exceed normal for this time of year as we head toward the end of the month. That’s not to say we are at the end of our wintry season – more cold air looks possible toward the beginning of February. Help us with our growing community of weather photos with #weathertogether. Head to our website and search for the ‘Weather together’ tab and upload your photos of weather going on around our region.

TONIGHT

Snow showers continue, the heaviest of which before midnight. Cold with very difficult travel. Lows in the mid teens.

TUESDAY

Snow showers taper by late morning. Slick travel continues. Very cold! Highs in the upper teens.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Brutally cold start near 0. Highs in the low 20s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, isolated flurries late. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY

Snow likely. Slick travel likely once again. Highs in the mid 20s.

SATURDAY

Snow shower chances continue. Brutal chill. Highs in the mid teens.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Morning lows in the single digits warm to the mid 20s for highs.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer pattern emerges. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Still warmer. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Shower chances return. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the 40s.