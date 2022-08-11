The Dog Days of Summer have officially ended. The folklore is that the first day of Dog Days will indicate what the entire stretch of Dog Days will be like. The first day was July 3rd this year to coincide with the rising of Sirius, the dog star. That folklore did not disappoint, as we had one of our wettest Julys on record! It’s also ironic that we finally broke the humidity as Dog Days ended.

Tonight will hardly have a cloud in the sky after midnight! Low temperatures will drop back into the 50s, which should feel pretty refreshing considering how humid it’s been recently.

Friday features a northwest flow with a strong area of high pressure to our north! It’ll feel more like the beginning of fall than August as highs will likely only be in the mid 70s for the lowlands as our mountain counties struggle to get out of the 60s! Don’t forget about the UV index if you’re headed to the State Fair of West Virginia, as we’ll have hardly a cloud in the sky!

Saturday we start the day chilly with some in the 40s! However, we’ll see lots of sunshine but cooler air is here to stay as most of us struggle to reach the low to mid 70s.\

Sunday once again feels like fall with sunshine for everyone and temps in the upper 70s. Humidity starts to creep up ahead of our next rain maker. A couple of isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon but most of us will remain dry!

Monday will be a mixed bag kind of day with a few scattered showers roaming the region. Highs will continue to be in the 70s with a few more clouds around.

Tuesday only provides a few isolated showers, with most of us dry, as we will see highs in the middle 70s.

Wednesday will be another day with isolated showers as most of us remain dry. Temps are still cool in the low to mid 70s.

In our extended forecast, we’ll have a few chances for scattered showers next week but temperatures look to remain cool for a couple of weeks. An upper level ridge looks to set up toward the end of the month which could bring heat back into the region.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies and cool. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated afternoon shower. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY:

Few scattered storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Off and on showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

Few scattered storms again. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Scattered storms. Highs in the middle 70s.