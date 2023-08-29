Watches/Advisories issued for our region

FLOOD WATCH continues for Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas and northwestern Pocahontas counties in our region until 2 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms, capable of dropping locally very heavy rainfall could move over the same areas, resulting in potential flooding issues. Remember to never try to cross high water, it only takes a few inches of swiftly moving water to take a person off their feet and a foot of water can sweep most vehicles away.

Tonight continues the chance for locally heavy rainfall, which is why a Flood Watch continues through 2 a.m. We’ll see conditions begin to improve dramatically toward dawn with the passing a cold front through the region after midnight. Behind the front will be some much drier and cooler air for the middle of the work week. Patchy fog will be possible out ahead of the front through the early morning hours, especially where rain falls. Low temperatures will dip back to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday features morning clouds with clearing taking shape during the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine by late in the day can be expected and temperatures will be cool for this time of the year with highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday brings plenty of sunshine – this will be a common theme over the next few days – with high pressure nosing into the Great Lakes. The remnants of Hurricane Idalia will be lingering down to our south Thursday and Friday and could bring a few high clouds, but otherwise, impacts should be limited. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Friday continues the sunny trend! High pressure up to our north will keep us nice and dry with high temperatures near 80.

Saturday is a great start to the holiday weekend with plenty of sun and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Sunday cranks the heat a bit more as high pressure builds a bit more down to our south. This will give us a southerly flow with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Labor Day itself looks great with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the middle 80s – it looks to be a great Labor Day holiday this year in southern West Virginia.

Tuesday keeps high pressure around but it’s getting toasty with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a pretty dry pattern we’re looking to see continue for next week in southern West Virginia. With that being said, the heat and building humidity will likely allow a few isolated showers to build by the afternoon. High temperatures also look to remain slightly above normal for this time of year – we should be in the upper 70s but we will likely keep high temperatures in the 80s for the next couple of weeks.

TONIGHT

Downpours exit, primarily before midnight. Locally heavy rain possible. Patchy fog east. Lows near 60.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Cooler! Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Beautiful! Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

LABOR DAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers possible. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, isolated shower. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, isolated shower. Highs in the middle 80s.