Downpours Roam, Iso. Flooding Possible Tonight

Tonight, a quick-moving disturbance will do its best to fight off some dry air left behind by Fred’s remnants and bring MORE rain to the region. Scattered heavy showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected through the afternoon and evening. We’ll quiet down overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s

Due to the high amounts of rainfall from Fred as a precautionary measure, we have a medium risk of flooding on Thursday and a small risk Friday. It’s not likely we will see much in the way of high water issues, but a few isolated areas may arise by the time either day is done.





Friday, showers along the mountains and across much of southern West Virginia will continue on through the day. Like the day before rain totals will be minimal, more of a nuisance than anything. Clouds remain, but the likelihood of a little more sun comes in with Friday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected.



Saturday, some more scattered showers and storms are possible especially across the mountains but chances remain on the lower side through the day. Clouds will be present but we’ll continue to filter in some more sunshine through the day as high pressure sits nearby. Highs in the upper 70s for high elevations and low 80s for most everyone else.



Sunday, we can’t completely take the chance of a few showers off the board yet. Most will be dry just like the previous days, but we do recommend keeping an eye on the sky. Highs in the mid-80s are expected.

Monday, anything rain-wise will be fairly isolated in nature. A few clouds coming by, but sunnier skies should be holding on by this point meaning we can swing temperatures a little warmer. Highs in the 80s!



Tuesday looks to be drier just like the day before. Plenty of sunshine is back in the forecast, but we do have to note in the evening and overnight a few sneaky chances for showers become a small possibility. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday, we drag up our chances for rain. Nothing widespread but a few of us will see some showers by the day’s end after a short break from the rain. Highs in the 80s stick around.

In the extended forecast, temperatures look to remain seasonable as we head towards the end of August with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. The confidence in our forecast for rain during this period is growing too so be on the lookout for more updates as we get closer.



As summer continues so does the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

