Tonight gives our region increasing clouds before midnight. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out in our western counties, but high school football games overall should be fine. Kickoff temperatures will be in the middle 60s, dropping to around 60 by the end of the fourth quarter. We’ll end up in the middle 50s for lows as we wake up Saturday morning, with showers likely by dawn.

Saturday looks plain wet and gloomy, with an area of low pressure providing abundant clouds and showers. This looks to be a day where you’ll want the rain gear if you plan to be outside, with highs in the middle 60s. Flooding is not expected, with occasional light to moderate showers under low clouds will be common throughout the day. The wind will also be ramped up, with gusts up to 30 mph possible, adding to the raw feel outside. Watch out for leaves on the road – with wet conditions on the roadways already in place, that can create a slick setup!

Sunday looks very chilly and still wet at times, as some wraparound moisture around Saturday’s area of low pressure impacts our region with periods of drizzle and low clouds. Highs will only be around 50 in what will be a cool November-like day. In addition to the chill and gloom, we will have a breeze to contend with, with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Monday continues the risk for a few showers, with an upper-level ripple scooting through for the first day of the work week. This will keep temperatures held down into the upper 40s for highs, a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year!

Tuesday provides the risk for a few showers still yet, primarily over the mountain counties with a northwest flow persisting. It’s another chilly day though for all despite some drying in the valleys with highs around 50.

Wednesday finally sees the sunshine return, with high pressure beginning to nose back in, with partly sunny skies expected and highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures look to be remaining below normal, so keep the jackets handy!

Thursday provides mostly sunny skies with high pressure in control of our weather pattern. Temperatures will rebound a bit with a light southeast breeze, with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday keeps the sunshine around and it’ll be warmer, with highs in the middle 60s.

Looking ahead, beyond this weekend’s low-pressure system that will plummet temperatures once again for the second half of the weekend, conditions for much of next week once again appear below normal in terms of temperature. We will see a warming trend late next week that could get us to near average for highs in the 60s but the days of high temperatures in the 80s look to be long gone. Bridge Day next weekend is on a lot of people’s minds and at this point, a few showers are looking possible with temperatures in the lower 60s for highs. If you plan on being outside for extended periods of time, don’t forget that the interactive radar on the StormTracker 59 app will allow you to use your location to zoom in on your area so you can easily see incoming bad weather. It’s free and made with you in mind!

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds. Showers likely by dawn. Lows in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Gloomy with showers. Breezy. Highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Shower chances continue. Chilly and breezy! Highs around 50.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy, few showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Mountain showers, drier in the valleys. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

BRIDGE DAY

Few scattered showers. Highs around 60.

SUNDAY

Shower chances continue. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.