Tonight continues the raw and gloomy feel we felt across the two Virginias today. On the bright side, temperatures won’t drop a lot, but considering we were only in the 40s for highs Monday, that’s not saying much! Most areas will see temperatures drop into the lower 40s with a few scattered showers, though our highest mountain peaks should be cold enough for a few snowflakes once again – little to snowfall is expected even up there. Patchy fog is a good possibility in the valleys, so keep that in mind waking up Tuesday!

Tuesday keeps the clouds and a few light sprinkles around in the morning, especially over the mountain spots but some afternoon clearing is expected. Despite a few peaks of afternoon sunshine in the valleys, we’ll only see high temperatures jump into the lower 50s, so it’s still a late November-like day outside.

Wednesday sees the sunshine returning. It’ll be a cold start in the upper 30s, which could allow for some patchy instances of frost. However, a nice warm-up is on the way with high pressure in control as we jump up to around 60 degrees. The sunshine will certainly feel good with it being largely absent to us over the last few days!

Thursday continues our warming trend, as we will see partly sunny skies to begin the day. Temperatures will warm up into the middle 60s for high temperatures, but by the afternoon, clouds will begin to be on the increase as our next system approaches. A stray isolated shower or two will be possible, but most shower activity should hold off until after midnight.

Friday brings the showers back, as well as that gloomy feel subsequentally, with mostly cloudy skies and showers likely at times. We’ll see high temperatures only in the upper 50s. With a front crossing, our wind will pick up, which will linger through the overnight hours.

Bridge Day unfortunately continues to shape up to be a dreary day with occasional light showers. A bit of a breeze in the morning should subside during the afternoon but high temperatures will be held down with the clouds, as we only make it into the middle 50s.

Sunday continues the risk for a few showers, with the best chance over the mountains. We should see some afternoon clearing in the valleys but high temperatures will be chilly in the lower 50s – we should be in the middle 60s this time of the year for highs!

Monday sees the sunshine make a big return, but temperatures will be slow to rebound with a northerly breeze in place, as highs only reach the middle 50s.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to moderate a bit from the cold temperatures we have experienced recently and we should return to closer to normal for this time of year in the lower to middle 60s. Our pattern looks a bit calmer as well, with the looks of drier days ahead and less unsettled days as our pattern becomes a bit less active for the second half of October. As always, you can download the StormTracker 59 app, which has the interactive radar available for you to zoom in on your location so you can see any bad weather heading toward your direction – completely free!

TONIGHT

Few scattered sprinkles, few snowflakes at the highest peaks like Snowshoe. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY

AM sprinkles, slow PM clearing trend. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny skies and a little warmer. Highs around 60.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, increasing clouds late. Isolated shower before midnight. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Rain showers likely at times. Cool and gloomy. Highs in the upper 50s.

BRIDGE DAY

Scattered showers likely, especially early. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Early sprinkles, some PM drying. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny, some morning frost possible! Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine and more warmth, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and near normal for temperatures with highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

