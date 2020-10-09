Dreary Weekend Ahead

Friday night lights should go off without a hitch this week. There is not much in the way of winds or rain to spoil the game! We will see cloudy skies, but temperatures remain much more mild than last week as we only drop into the 50s.

The rest of the evening will feature increasing clouds. These clouds will help keep us mild through the overnight hours. Temperatures will only drop into the mid and upper 50s by Saturday morning. We are dry through the first half of the evening, but some showers will be possible after 1 AM and heading into Saturday.

Saturday is looking dreary. We will bring in some lighter showers as we start the day and then deal with on and off rain throughout the entire day. Cloudy skies will keep our temperatures in the mid 60s. Flooding is not a concern on Saturday, as we have been very dry over the last several days.

Sunday, the bulk of Delta’s remnants pour into the area as it feeds off it’s associated tropical moisture. If Saturday was dreary, then Sunday will just be miserable. It’s looking that Sunday is a total washout with rain more or less steadily falling all day long. This will act to limit our highs but we should still remain near average in the 60s. Right now we’re not expecting widespread flood concerns, while rain may be heavy at times the overall slow steady nature of the rainfall should allow ample time for the ground to absorb it and rivers/creeks to handle it.

Monday we deal with what’s left of Delta as it pulls out of the two Virginias, rain still remains a possibility throughout the day. Highs will be into the mid to upper 60s, a few could make a run for 70. It all depends on when the rain ends. Rain totals, all said and done look to be on the order of 1-3″ with some locally higher amounts possible across the mountains. With how dry we have been, flooding does not look to be a major concern, but keep an eye on poor drainage areas.

Tuesday, we kick the rain machine back on as another cold front passes us by. This will tap into some of the remnant moisture from Delta, and the rain that fell over the weekend. The day isn’t a total loss as most of the rain looks to fall throughout the morning hours, with some clouds clearing by the afternoon. The rain itself will be scattered in nature. Highs will be into the upper 60s and low 70s as there will be bit of a delay of the cooler air working in behind the front.

Wednesday is looking good right now, highs hover into the 60s as a brief area of cooler weather overspreads the region. Sunshine should be expected across the area as high pressure maintains general control over the area ahead of our next front.

Thursday follows in Wednesdays footsteps, high pressure remains in control for the two Virginias with sunshine expected to filter in throughout the daytime. Highs make a quick jump to the 70s for most as some warmer air surges ahead of the next frontal system poised to pass through.

Rounding out next week, we have our next front passing through overnight Thursday into Friday, this will bring rain for the end of the work week as well as solid shot of cooler air. There is strong agreement that the cooler air sticks around for most of the weekend as high pressure settles in for Saturday. Sunday shows some improvement now with maybe a shot at the 60s returning.

As of 3 PM Hurricane Delta is a category 2 hurricane and losing strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Delta is expected to make landfall this evening across southwestern Louisiana. Forecasts do show a slight downturn in the storms intensity by the time Delta makes landfall on Friday, but it will do little to change the impacts on an area that has already seen a Major Hurricane make landfall earlier this year.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

As the leaves start to change, be sure to take plenty of pictures and send them to us.

