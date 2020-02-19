Drier and cooler heading into the middle of the week

DISCUSSION: It’s a bit colder out there this morning as we get into the middle of the week, as our temperatures are starting in the mid 30s for most. We are dry however, as the rain showers from Tuesday are now well off to our east. No need for the umbrella today.

Cloudy skies stick around early on, though we should be able to bring out some periods of sunshine later in the day. Highs will make it close to 40 degrees this afternoon, which is slightly below average.

Aside from that, it’ll be a calm day all around. Tonight’s looking chillier, as we bring in more cold air from the north. Overnight lows look to drop into the 20s by Thursday morning.

A disturbance looks to pass to our south on Thursday. Most of the moisture and precipitation will remain out of the area and we will just have more clouds around. However, if this tracks a bit further north, some of our southern counties may some flurries at some point, and we’ll definitely have enough cold air to support it. For the most part we are just looking cloudy and cold with highs stuck in the mid 30s. This will lead into our coldest night of the week, with low temperatures dropping into the teens by early Friday morning. BRRR!

Friday into the weekend will bring more quiet and dry weather. Friday will still be cold, however. Another day with 30 degree highs is on tap. We warm things back up into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday and Sunday, which should make for decent weather for any outdoor weekend plans.

Rain looks to return to the forecast by Monday, but we are looking at all rain. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday, but for the most part we dry up. Another round of rain/snow is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures look to be a bit cooler as we end next week.

Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! Temperatures look to be near average by the end of the month and as of right now it doesn’t look like there is any big snow in our forecast.

TODAY:

Drier, cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs near 40.

TONIGHT:

Staying calm and chilly. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly dry, some flurries possible for our southern counties. Even colder. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 40s.

