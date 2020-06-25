Drier and Milder the Next Two Days

Thursday we dry out! Temperature-wise we only make it up to the upper 70s. An isolated shower is still possible, but most of us will be dry! The best chance for rain will come during the late afternoon, but not everyone will see a shower. We will see a good bit of sunshine throughout the day as well. Enjoy!

Thursday night, we keep things on the cooler side again, with almost everyone back in the 50s across the board. Not much in the way of clouds as high pressure and drier air return to the big picture.

Friday will stay mainly dry also with temperatures trying to get to the 80-degree mark. Again, we can’t rule out an isolated shower, but overall it will be a nice day. More of us will see a nice dry afternoon with only a shower here or there. It will be a great way to end the week.

Friday night stays dry, keeping the trend from the daylight hours going. Most of the night is expected to remain clear, with only a few passing clouds. With a slight southerly breeze we end up with a warm night with lows only sinking into the upper 60’s.

Saturday we see the return of rain chances as we dive head first back into an unsettled pattern of weather. A few showers and even some thunderstorms are possible across the region through the afternoon hours as another system slides to our north. There will be plenty of time during the day that remains dry, and some won’t even see any rain! Highs look to make it to the upper 70’s and low 80’s for most.

Sunday essentially mimics Saturday. More chances for showers and storms across the two Virginias. We spend most of the morning dry, and then by the afternoon our rain chances increase. It will be another slightly above average day with temperatures returning to the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

There is a lot of model disagreement for next week. One model is showing the active pattern continuing with afternoon showers and storms possible each day. The other has us drying out and staying pretty quiet. For now we will keep small rain chances in the forecast until there is more agreement. Temperatures look to remain near average.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

THURSDAY:

Looks dry aside from an isolated shower! Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Similar to Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Chance of showers come back, but still a lot of dry time. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers again. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

A shower or two is around. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Not many changes. Highs in the 70s.

4th OF JULY:

A small shower chance. Highs in the 80s.