Drier and Seasonable Monday Ahead

Monday high pressure moves a bit closer to our region allowing the sun to make its reappearance across the region. A stray shower or afternoon storm is possible but they will be hit and miss and not widespread. Most of us will skate by with partly sunny skies and temperatures right around the average mark in the low 80s.

Tuesday sees a weak system skirt by us which could fire off an afternoon shower or two but again, most of us will continue to see partly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. High pressure regains control into the overnight with lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday we’ll keep the drier weather going for everyone with more sun than clouds present across much of the region. Highs will remain at or above the 80s for most as we get a little bit southerly with our winds.

Thursday is holding on as the last day of drier weather across the area, so enjoy the sun while it’s out as clouds will be building as the day progresses ahead of a front for next Friday. Highs will remain in the 80s.





Friday looks to bring back some rain showers in the afternoon with average July temps in store in the low 80s. Overnight lows tick up as well back to the low to mid-60s.

Saturday looks to be our better chance at widespread rain as another system moves in just in time for the weekend. We’re still warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows are back to the mid-60s.

Sunday will see a leftover shower and afternoon storm with highs in the low to mid-80s. Once the rain pushes out we’ll begin to see another dry run to start the next work week. Overnight lows cool off a bit to the low 60s.

In the extended forecast, high pressure makes its return which will allow us to dry out for a couple of days and we’ll cool off some with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Iso. PM Showers, seasonable. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mainly dry and warm. High in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and mild. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

Chances of a few showers. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

More rain and storms. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Leftover showers/clearing PM. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Slightly cooler, iso PM rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.