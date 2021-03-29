Drier and Seasonable Today

Today is a bit on the cooler side thanks to Sundays cold front. A jacket will be needed this morning, and possibly by the afternoon as well. Highs will only climb to the low and mid 50s for most, in the higher elevations they likely won’t be able to break the 40s.

Tuesday warmer weather is on the way as winds shift out of the south, we’ll still be cool during the morning into the 30s but the afternoon takes us back into the upper 60s. Little room to complain there. The sun is out for a majority of the day but by the evening and overnight hours clouds will thicken up as rain moves in for Wednesday.

Wednesday, we’re fairly cloudy and rainy, especially in the afternoon hours where a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast. Anything strong or severe should be off to our south and east, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast anyways because it’s always subject to change. Highs don’t do to bad, most should end up in the low 60s despite the clouds and rain.

Thursday we get a harsh reality check. Snow showers are likely throughout the first half of the morning, particularly through the western half of the area. It will be difficult for it to stick but some elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses are likely to become slick. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and afternoon highs will only be in the mid-30s for most.

Friday, we start out even colder into the teens. At least this time it’s drier, skies should be clear by this point thanks to high pressure. Highs only climb to the mid and upper 30s again.

Saturday we make a quick recovery back into the 50s with more sunshine. Overall it should be a fairly nice day for everyone. Sunday rounding out the weekend also looks great with many being able to break into the 60s once again with abundant sunshine.

In the extended forecast we continue or warm up into next week. High pressure looks to maintain it’s influence too so most of us should be seeing sunny skies!

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to start your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

MONDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Warmer, increasing clouds late. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers, breezy. Mixing late. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Overcast, chances for rain/snow early. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50.

MONDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Odd chance for some rain. Highs in the 60s.