Drier and Sunnier Today

Tuesday, we keep the forecast on the quiet side. We only warm up into low 60s for most as cooler air continues to spill into the region. Skies will likely be clearer than the day before, but the sun won’t do much for us except make it brighter outside.

Wednesday gets a little warmer but we’re still falling well short of where we should be for the middle of May. But, some of us do have a shot at getting into the low 60s. Clouds will be building back in during the day along with the low chance of a shower.

Thursday is looking to stay on the drier side but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out as clouds build in during the day. Highs will hover into the low 60s for most.

Friday better chances for rain creep into the forecast. This won’t be an all day feature but rain will fall steadily at times through the day. Highs in the low 60s and upper 50s are expected.

Saturday we continue to ride our slow warming trend. We started the week out in the low and mid 50s and by now we’re heading to the mid-60s! The day will feature a few clouds as skies slowly clear out bringing some more sun to the two Virginias.

Sunday, chances for rain poke their head back in through the day. Any showers that do pop up will be on the lighter side and fairly scattered. Highs will be back near 70 as winds shift out of the south too.

Monday, highs stick to the 70s for most with just the high elevations into the upper 60s. Rain chances will grow throughout the day, with better chances for steady rains coming into the evening and the overnight hours.

In the extended forecast mild and near average temperatures stick with us as rain chances slowly dwindling as we head towards the last week of May.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Staying quiet. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY:

More clouds, but mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry and a bit warmer. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances growing. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for steady rain. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry, sunny. Highs in the 70s.