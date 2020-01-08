Drier, but cold and gusty today

DISCUSSION: A Wind Advisory is in effect for Tazewell, Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier and Monroe Counties from 6 AM Wednesday until 6 PM Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Pocahontas County from 7 AM Wednesday until 7 PM Wednesday.

Gusts will be between 40-50 MPH with an isolated gust up to 60 MPH on the high peaks.

Wind advisory today.

Much calmer conditions are expected today. Aside from a few more mountain flurries, most of us will see a drier day. There could still be some icy spots on the roads, so it’s still advised to drive safe and slow while heading out this morning.

Wednesday planner.

The cause of today’s mountain flurries is a dry cold front pushing through the region. Again, most of us stay dry, but winds will pick up with the passage of this front. Gusty conditions alongside the cold temperatures means that you will absolutely need the heavy coats today. Highs will be in the upper 30s with wind chill values in the 20s.

Thursday will be dry, and we see temperatures start to warm up. Afternoon highs will make it back to near 50 degrees with many in the upper 40s. Clouds build in Thursday night ahead of our next round of rain.

Wet weather on the way by Friday.

Showers will begin to move in late Friday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s and overnight lows stay in the 50s, so this is looking like a mainly rain event. Heavy rain is likely on Saturday with highs in the 60s. We will have to watch the flooding threat by Saturday afternoon. We dry out for Sunday after a lingering rain shower and still stay pretty mild.

We aren’t done with the active weather. More rain is possible to kick off next week and it looks to continue through much of the work week. Temperatures still look too mild for snow, but we could see some flakes by the end of Wednesday and into early Thursday.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Dry but breezy for most. Mountain flurries. Highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet. Winds calm down. Frigid lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers return during the evening. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY:

Heavy rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

An early morning shower before we clear out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier, but showers move back in late. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Slightly unsettled with some mixing possible. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.