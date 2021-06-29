Drier, but hotter Tuesday Ahead

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday except we have a slightly lower chance of afternoon storms thanks to do some drier air moving in aloft. Most will be dry with just the smallest chance for a shower. It will still be hot and humid right at the surface where we all are so keep in mind the day will still be fairly gross. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday, our chances for rain start to rise again as our front gets dislodged by a shift in the upper-level pattern allowing it to start heading in our direction. We’ll likely see more rain coverage than the day before, but it looks like the bulk of the rain will be holding off to our west for Wednesday. Highs in the 80s are expected.

Thursday the cold front passes us by cooling us off for part of the day as the winds shift. Steady rain and storms associated with the front will mainly move in during the afternoon hours. Rain could be heavy at times! Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Leftover moisture from the remnants of Danny could help enhance how much rain we see. We may have to watch the flooding threat during the day and overnight hours.

Friday morning we watch the rain begin to exit but not before finishing out strong through the early morning hours with some final downpours. As the day goes we will begin to dry out a bit more but some stubborn showers will remain during the day. Highs in the 70s.

The heaviest rain wraps up on Friday, but we could see lingering showers into the weekend. Rain totals throughout the workweek look to range from 1 to 2 inches. This could still change depending on the exact placement of showers. We’ll need to continue to watch for isolated flooding issues at this point.

Saturday, highs remain in the mid 70s for most as clouds and the occasional chance of a shower remains in the forecast . A fresh wave of high pressure is trying to take control from the north at this point and should help to keep most of the unsettled weather at bay.

Sunday, highs make a slight rebound but we’re still falling below average for this time of year. We are significantly drier through than the past few days. Just an isolated shower is possible at this point. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

In the extended forecast we see the forecast flip back to above average temperatures. We’ll keep indications of drier weather in the forecast too, but keep in mind this is still subject to change this far out!

TUESDAY:

Very hot and humid. Mainly dry with an isolated storm possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some scattered storms. Still hot and humid. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Much more unsettled. Lots of showers and storms around. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

Watch flooding threat as more widespread rain moves in during the morning. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Rain not as widespread, but still around. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Trying to dry out. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry and milder. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Holding off on the rain. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Some sun. Highs in the 80s.