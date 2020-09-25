Drier for the weekend

At the bus stop it will be another milder morning, you’ll still need a jacket though for the rain! Showers look to continue at the bus stop all through the morning.

Today we see cloudy skies sticking around as what’s left of Beta continues to pile into the two Virginias. The heaviest rain has slowed down a bit and looks to arrive around mid-day and into the early afternoon. Towards the late evening we should end up on the drier side of things, but still hold onto most of the cloud cover. Highs will be a bit limited by the clouds and rain looking to be in the lower 70s and upper 60s.

Saturday we dry things out for the most part, a chance of an isolated shower will remain in the forecast for now. Saturday should clear up some of the clouds with partly cloudy skies expected through most of the day. Highs will be in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday is also looking to end up on the drier side, with an isolated shower possible through the daytime. Clouds will still be around but skies should fall just a bit clearer than the day before. Highs hang into the mid 70s for most. A weak front looks to try to pass through Sunday into Monday, which might spark a few overnight showers.

Monday watch for the front from Sunday night to almost stall off to our west leaving the chances for some isolated showers throughout the daytime. The front stalling off to the west will allow for our highs to remain into the 70s for most.

Tuesday our front that is stuck off to the west gets kicked into to motion as a low pressure system climbs north along it and jets into the Great Lakes region. Once it gets into the Great Lakes and southern Canada it will drag the front across our area throughout the day bringing our next best shot at some soaking rain. Highs will be determined by when during the day the front passes. For now we’re sticking to highs in the mid to upper 60s.

By Wednesday some drier and cooler air begins to move into the area highs will start to dip by this point into the 60s across the region. Thursday will bring some small chances for showers as an upper level disturbance approaches the area, highs will continue to be into the 50s and low 60s for most as cooler air continues to filter in. Friday see’s a similar story a few showers are possible with a cool and well below average afternoon.

